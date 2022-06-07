Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 57F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 57F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.