BELLEVUE — Doniphan-Trumbull graduate Ethan Smith was one of the eight players to advance past the first and second rounds of the 33rd Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship held Tuesday at Platteview Golf Club in Bellevue.
Smith beat Grand Island Central Catholic's Bowdie Fox 3-and-2 (meaning he was three holes up with two to play) in the first round and then got past Omaha's Luke Strako 2-and-1 (up two holes with one to play).
The former Cardinal, who took seventh place at the Class C state meet this spring while his team was second, was five up through 11 holes during his first round match against Fox.
But the Crusaders, who finished one slot ahead of Smith at state this year in sixth, won three straight holes (12-14) to trim the lead down to two with four to play.
Smith responded by taking the 15th to go back up three and the pair halved the 16th, which gave him the win.
In the second round, Smith and Strako were toe-to-toe all the way through.
Smith went two up after nine holes after winning the eighth and ninth.
Strako cut his lead to one twice on the back nine with birdies on Nos. 11 and 14. Smith won Nos. 13 and 15 to maintain his edge and advance.
Smith will tee off at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinals against Omaha's Jackson Benge, who cruised in the first round with a 6-and-5 win and then took a two-hole victory in the second round.
That winner plays the semifinals later Wednesday around 1 p.m. Finals are Thursday morning.
Hastings High grad Brayden Schram won his opening round match over Lincoln's Brock Rowley before losing in the second round to Ashland's Coltrane Mittag, who took it 2-and-1 over the former Tiger.
Schram stole the opener with a birdie on No. 16 while Rowley bogeyed. He then took an early lead in the second round against Mittag with a birdie on No. 4 and par on No. 5.
Mittag, though, ended the front nine one up with a par on No. 9 while Schram bogeyed. Mittag parlayed that into a three-up advantage by hole No. 12.
Schram gained a stroke back with a par of No. 16, but the match ended on the next hole when the pair both parred No. 17.
Other Wednesday quarterfinal matchups: Top-seeded Thomas Bryson will square up against Kolby Brown of Omaha in the first boys' quarterfinal match at 7:30 a.m. Brown won both of his matches on the final hole, one up, while Bryson won handily, 5-and-4 and 4-and-2.
Cole Feddersen of Kearney, a 2021 Junior Cup team member, is set to face Will Mullin of Omaha, the 2022 NSAA Class B Champion, at 7:40 a.m.
Mittag takes on Andrew Whittaker of Elkhorn in the 7:50 a.m. match.
Girls Match Play Championship
No. 1 seed Julia Karmazin of Omaha won big in her first match, 7-and-5, over Cali Wisdom of Omaha, and then took a 2-and-1 win over Camryn Johnson of Berwyn in the quarterfinals.
Omaha's Kaitlyn Hanna knocked out Olivia Lovegrove of Lincoln 2-and-1 in the second round. Hanna birdied the 18th hole in her quarterfinal match to close out Omaha's Emily Karmazin.
Julia Karmazin will face Omaha's Katie Ruge, the 2020 Nebraska Women's Match Play Champion, in the first semifinal match at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday. Ruge won her matches 6-and-4, then 5-and-3 to cruise into Wednesday.
Hanna, the 2019 Nebraska Girls' Amateur Champion, will take on Scottsbluff's Emily Krzyzanowski in the 8:20 a.m. semifinal match.