GRAND ISLAND — Going into the district meet, the Doniphan-Trumbull boys golf team knew it had a good chance of sending at least two golfers to the state meet. Cardinals’ head coach Chris Seberger knew her team still had an above-average chance to place in the top three and earn a state bid as a unit.
But, she also knew a lot of unexpected things can happen at districts. Fortunately for her, one of those (slightly) unexpected things did happen, to the tune of the Cardinals taking the first-place plaque home. Doniphan-Trumbull put together a complete round from the squad and won the Class C, District 4 meet with a team score of 336.
“I felt really strongly that we could qualify for state, but when you get to districts, you never know. And we had really good teams here,” Seberger said. “You go out there and you fight for every stroke you have and hope that everybody’s coming in and having a good day on the same day. We didn’t play well last week, so I told them they know the course and to come out, stay comfortable, have fun and just play their game. ‘Don’t worry about anybody else, just do what you do.’ ”
The Cardinals had solid contributions throughout the lineup. Hayden Dzingle, the team’s No. 3 golfer, turned in a 90, which would have put him in a tie for 17th. D-T’s No. 5 golfer Collin Jepson came through with a 98 to help solidify the top team score. But, just as they have all season, veterans Andrew Stock and Ethan Smith led the way, with Smith taking home the individual championship with an outstanding score of 68, four strokes under par.
“That’s one thing he’s worked hard on, is being mentally tough out there,” Seberger said of Smith. “I won’t say that he struggled, but he wasn’t putting together the game he has the past few weeks... He said he was struggling with his putter a little bit, but then he made the turn and it was like his putter came alive and he couldn’t miss with it.”
Smith, who started the day on hole 10, said his putting wasn’t bad on the first nine holes; in fact, he was doing exactly what he was trying to do by just making sure he had a solid attempt at par. But once he felt in control of his putter, he started going for birdies.
“To me, it was just kind of a mindset thing,” Smith said. “On my first nine, I was just trying to get putts close, but starting on one, I was like, ‘Okay, let’s not try and get it close, let’s try and make it.’ I ended up running in a birdie putt on one and then made another solid putt. It was just kind of a little switch in my mind.”
After completing hole 18 with a birdie, Smith made the turn and started the next nine holes with a birdie, par, birdie, eagle and finished with par putts the rest of the round.
Smith’s 68 was seven strokes better than the second-place score. Stock tacked on another medal for D-T, placing sixth with a solid score of 80, going 40-40 on his two nine-hole scores. The score is all the more impressive considering he recorded a quadruple bogey on his fifth hole of the day.
Stock said he had to just forget about that bad hole and focus on finishing strong, which is exactly what he did.
“I just try to think about the shot when I’m walking up to the hole and forget everything else and just listen to the birds chirp and stuff, and it puts me in like a zen. I just feel a lot better and I focus harder on what I’m about to do, and it helps,” he said.
Stock and Smith have led the Cardinals all season. Being the only two of the group with varsity experience, they knew going into the year they’d be called upon to lead the team. But as the season progressed, goals began to change.
“My expectations, the whole team’s expectations, were kind of low, and we went into the first four tournaments and won them all. We said, ‘Okay, we might actually be a pretty good team,” Stock said.
Smith said last year’s team had high expectations before the pandemic took away the spring season. But he feels grateful that the Cardinals were able to advance to the state meet.
“This year, we knew we were young and Stock and I were the only returners, so we didn’t exactly know where we were going to be in our district. With last year, we knew we could have made state with the team we had,” he said. “Not having last season was very upsetting, but now it’s kind of awesome to be where we were and going to state again.”
Doniphan-Trumbull will compete in the Class C state meet May 25 and 26 at the Kearney Country Club. Neither Stock nor Smith has much experience on the course, but Stock said he knows you have to play the course with a lot more diligence. Seberger said Tuesday’s performance should give the Cardinals a boost of confidence going into the state meet.
“I think it gives them a lot of confidence,” she said. “It gives them a lot of confidence to see that when they all are firing at the same time, they can do some really great things.”
Also punching a ticket to state was Sandy Creek’s Rodney McDonald, who placed third with a score of 77.
“It’s nice knowing all of my hard work, and with last year being disappointing not having a season because of COVID, from the last three years has paid off,” he said. “It’s relieving getting to state.”
McDonald turned in an impressive 37 on the back nine, recording a birdie and two par holes on 15-18. He attributed his success to consistently solid shots off the tee box.
“I was hitting my (driver) better than I have all year, just hitting fairways,” McDonald said. “On the last three holes, I missed two birdie putts by about an inch, and I feel like if I can clean that up a little bit next week I can shave a couple strokes.”
The Cougars had goals of qualifying for the state meet as a team, but they wound up just five strokes short of that feat. McDonald believes the team can still bring those high expectations to next year’s district meet, as he said the returners Sandy Creek has coming back can still do well next season.
Team results
1, Doniphan-Trumbull 336; 4, Sandy Creek 351; 14, Superrior 445
Doniphan-Trumbull results
1, Ethan Smith 68; 6, Andrew Stock 80; Hayden Dzingle 90; Camdyn Beirow 100; Collin Jepson 98
Sandy Creek results
3, Rodney McDonald 77; Tobey Turman 94; Derek Story 90; Garrett Fisher 90; Jake Dane 103
Superior results
Conner Blackstone 90; Bayln Bargen 125; Haley Blackstone 120; Emma Henderson 117; Aaron Allgood 118