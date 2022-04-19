CLAY CENTER — Spring athletes haven’t had much relief from the wind this season and that continued Tuesday at Crooked Creek Golf Course here.
Doniphan-Trumbull rose to the challenge, however, to claim the team title, while also producing four of the top 10 individuals.
It was Ethan Smith taking the individual crown for the Cardinals as he carded a 71. Teammates Andrew Stock (86), Hayden Dzingle (86), and Camdyn Beirow 83 joined him on the leaderboard for the team’s 326.
“My front nine was more controlled than the back nine. The back nine was a roller coaster. On the back, I did not make a single par. It was five birdies and four bogeys,” said Smith. “On hole seven I made a mental error off the tee box and ended up hitting it out of bounds and my coach said you might as well chip it in for par and I hit the pin.”
Smith’s said consistency was his biggest enemy in Tuesday’s wind.
“My iron play was a little bit of a struggle,” he said. “Normally, it was my driving that I struggle with, but (Tuesday) was a different day and I was struggling to be as consistent as I normally am.”
Thayer Central’s Zach Vondervoort finished second behind Smith as he carded a 76. It was a solid day for Vondervoort, but his putting wasn’t the sharpest, he said.
“I had way too many three putts out there. I played like I shot high 60’s and I just putted way too much,” said Vondervoort. “If I would’ve putted (Tuesday) I would’ve done well because I hit the ball well. I started off five over though five and I had four birdies on the back trying to bring myself back.”
Doniphan-Trumbull was 32 strokes better than second place Lawrence-Nelson, which shot 358.
“I feel like we did a pretty good job (Tuesday). It was brutal out there so for them to hold themselves together and come in with that type of score is really good,” said D-T head coach Chris Seberger. “With four medalists I can’t complain. They have been working and setting some goals and I’m just super proud of them.”
Individual results
1, Ethan Smith, D-T, 71; 2, Zach Vandervoort, Thayer Central, 76; 3, Camdyn Beirow, D-T, 83; 4, Alex Schademann, Fillmore Central, 84; 5, Alex Hirschfeld, Centennial, 84; 6, Andrew Stock, D-T, 86; 7, Jadyn Friesen, Sutton, 87; 8, Connor Janda, Lawrence-Nelson, 88; 9, Hayden Dzigle, D-T, 89; 10, Kelsey Essex, Heartland Lutheran, 89
Team standings
1, D-T 326; 2, Lawrence-Nelson 358; 3, Sandy Creek 373; 4, Red Cloud 374; 5, Fillmore Central 386; 6, Sutton 388; 7, Centennial 391; 8, Thayer Central 401; 9, BDS 443; 10, Heartland Lutheran; 11, Superior 448; 12, Exeter-Milligan 470; 13, Blue Hill 476; 14, High Plains 487
Sandy Creek
Garrett Fisher 46 46 92; Jake Dane 44 46 90; Connor Rempe 50 49 99; Logan Sanders 46 48 94
High Plains
Tyler McNaught 47 52 99; Shane Cook 62 65 127; Ashley Van Housen 63 60 123; Brody Fischer 59 61 120
Blue Hill
Marcus Utecht 52 56 108; Eli Karr 57 65 122; Krae Ockinga 55 54 109; Gracy Utecht 68 69 137
Centennial
Lance Haberman 48 49 97; Alex Hirschfeld 42 42 84; Reiden Fowler 50 49 99; Micah Richters 52 59 111
Doniphan-Trumbull
Ethan Smith 36 35 71; Andrew Stock 42 44 86; Hayden Dzingle 44 42 86; Camdyn Beirow 40 43 83
Exeter-Milligan
Carter Milton 50 50 100; Aidan Vavra 55 47 102; Jayden Capek 66 69 135; Mike Bartu 67 66 133
Fillmore Central
Alex Schademann 43 41 84; Kellan Wusk 46 54 100; Travis Meyer 50 50 100; Tyler Cumpston 51 51 102
Thayer Central
Zach Vandervoort 41 35 76; Cayden Huber 49 53 102; Mason Remmers 53 58 111; Drew cunningham 57 55 112
BDS
Carson Loos 44 50 94; Tyler Grote 48 49 97; Carter Gnuse 58 61 119; Eli Noel 61 72 133
Sutton
Jadyn Friesen 46 41 87; Harrison Herndon 43 55 98; Matthew Davis 45 46 91; Tanner Huber 56 56 112
Superior
Taygun Rothchild 51 51 102; Carsyn Koening 60 59 119; Ashton Grassman 62 62 124; Aaron Allgood 55 48 103
Red Cloud
Kolton Kucera 45 49 94; Riley Lambrecht 45 51 96; Ben Ely 45 45 90; Malaki Horne 48 46 94
Lawrence-Nelson
Conner Janda 45 43 88; Toby Kotinek 47 44 91; Krayton Kucera 42 47 89; Wyatt Hajny 43 47 90
Heartland Lutheran
Kelsey Essex 44 45 89; Nate Jones 55 54 109; Carly Niemoth 58 58 116; Brynn Saddler 67 65 132