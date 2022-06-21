GRAND ISLAND — Qualifying is over and Ethan Smith finds himself right in the middle of the pack at the 55th Nebraska Match Play Championship.
The Doniphan golfer sits tied for 14th place after the two rounds of stroke play that determine seeding for the match play bracket. The top 32 golfers after 36 holes split across Monday and Tuesday advance to Wednesday.
Smith will be one of them after posting a two-day total of 146, which is 2-over par at Riverside Golf Club.
"It was a messy day (Monday), but there were much easier conditions today," he said. "I didn't shoot as good today, but the first two days are about qualifying and not taking risks."
Smith benefitted from a morning tee time on Monday, before the weather and wind revved up. His scorecard reflected it with an even par 72. Only seven golfers in the field scored under par on Monday.
A few more joined the red club on Tuesday. There were 10 total golfers in the negative and one at even par. Smith dropped two shots in round two, but it won't matter when Wednesday's Round of 32 begins.
He will be paired against Cade McCallum of Grand Island, who also shot 2-over through two rounds. They'll tee off at 8:10 a.m.
In the junior match play tournament two weeks ago, Smith advanced to the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Jackson Benge, who then went on to claim the top spot at the U.S. Amateur Qualifier at Lochland.
"I've played well in match play the last two years," Smith said. "I tend to play well in those tournaments and so I'm excited; I feel pretty confident."
if he can stay in the fairway off the tee box, Smith said he'll feel even better about his golf game.
"I haven't been very good at that in the past, so we'll see," he said with a laugh.
Smith's day began with a double bogey and two bogeys before he finished the back nine with six straight pars.
He followed with an eagle on No. 1. He bogeyed the third and birdied the seventh to qualify comfortably.
Danny Woodhead — yes, that Danny Woodhead of Chadron and later the National Football League — claimed the top seed in the match play portion after firing a 4-under 68 on Tuesday to slip to 5-under for the first two rounds. He edged Lincoln's David Easley and Bennington's Johnny Spellerberg, who both finished 4-under.
Aurora's Caleb Badura was tied for fourth at 3-under.
Smith said match play requires a different mentality than that of stroke play.
"You're kind of paying more attention to what your opponent is doing," he said. "If he goes out of bounds, you aren't going to take a risk."
Hastings' Robert Noffsinger missed the cut for qualifying at 20-over par for the two stroke play rounds. He was tied for 105th. Smith's dad, Jon, also missed the cut at 11-over par, tied for 64th.
There was a six-man playoff for the final five spots in the field of 32 late Tuesday evening. All six were tied for 28th at 149.
Cambridgee's Preston Carbaugh, Omaha's Christopher Atkinson, Columbus' Marshal Obal, Omaha's Kevin Sullivan, and Grand Island's Glenn Bills advanced through the playoff. Omaha's Jonathan Hudson was left beyond the cut line and did not advance to the match play portion.
Round of 32 tee times
8 a.m. — Danny Woodhead vs. Christopher. Atkinson
8:10 — Cade McCallum vs. Ethan Smith
8:20 — Ryan Nietfeldt vs. Porter Topp
8:30 — Reed Malleck vs. James Olson
8:40 — Matthew Quandt vs. Marshal Obal
8:50 — Kolby Brown vs. Roger Sack
9 a.m. — Calvin Freeman vs. Preston Carbaugh
9:10 — Brad Rowe vs. Nolan Johnson
9:20 — Johnny Spellerberg vs. Glenn Bills
9:30 — Luke Gutschewski vs. Cole Feddersen
9:40 — Caleb Badura vs. Andrew Paquette
9:50 — Alex Zilig vs. Scot Tridle
10 a.m. — David. Easley vs. Kevin Sullivan
10:10 — Matthew Schaefer vs. Grant Jabenis
10:20 — Travis Minzel vs. Geronimo Narizzano
10:30 — Charlie Zielinski vs. Jackson Thompson
Nebraska Junior PGA Championship
FREMONT — Hastings' Brayden Schram finished tied for seventh in the Nebraska Junior PGA Championship played the last two days at Fremont Golf Club.
Schram recovered from a 78 on Monday and turned in a 71 on Tuesday. He scored five birdies, which was tied for the most during the second round in the field of 56 golfers ranging in age from 16-18.
Schram birdied four times on the back nine — on both par 3s and both par 5s.
Winning the boys tournament was Omaha's Connor Steichen at 2-under for the 36-hole tournament. He was 3-under on Tuesday.
Girls champion in the 16-18 division was Lincoln's Nicole Kolbas at 4-under for the tournament. She was even par after round one and scored a field-best six birdies on Tuesday to beat out 20 other golfers.