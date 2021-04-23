CLAY CENTER — Shoot under par: check. Win a gold medal at your golf invite: check. Go to Omaha and keep your basketball skills sharp with a select team: check. It’s all in a day’s work for Doniphan-Trumbull’s Ethan Smith.
The Cardinal No. 1 golfer made the most of Friday’s beautiful weather, firing off an impressive score of 71 at the Crooked Creek Country Club in Clay Center to win the Sandy Creek invite. His score of 33 on the second nine was the best of the day and an improvement by five strokes from the first nine, as he beat second place by five strokes.
“I was happy with my round. It was nice being able to come back around for the second nine and shoot under par, because I definitely left some shots out there on the front,” Smith said. “You definitely remember some putts on the green and things like that. It lets you roll in some more putts on the back and get some more momentum going.”
Smith almost missed the medal ceremony because he had to hustle into the pickup to make his way to Omaha to compete in a basketball tournament for the Tri-City Supreme. Joining Smith on the course and the court was teammate Andrew Stock, who finished in a tie for seventh before also making his way to Omaha for the hoops tournament.
“Just balancing what you have at hand. If you have to play a golf round, then you have to focus on the golf round first,” Smith said. “You have to put everything out of mind with what’s coming up and just focus on what you have going on at the moment.”
Smith said it’s “awesome” to have Stock as a teammate in both realms. He said the two juniors play often at Lochland Country Club in Hastings and try to get as many rounds of golf in as they can. The two are the Cardinals’ most experienced golfers and try to pass along their knowledge of the game to their younger teammates.
“We’re definitely young (as a team); we return two from last year, but getting more experience — and, obviously, we return everyone next year — we obviously want to make state this year but if we don’t we return everyone next year and we can try to make state then,” Smith said.
Smith said he was driving the ball well and did a nice job on the greens putting. Alex Schademann of Fillmore Central was striking the ball equally as well as Smith, but he struggled on the greens which led to his second-place score of 76. Overall, Schademann is still pleased with the way he played on Friday.
“I’m obviously disappointed in getting second, but as far as how I played, there were a lot of good moments, and I definitely know what I need to work on now. I think if I clean my putter up, I can be right up there with Smith. I don’t know when we’ll see him again, but I know for sure we’ll see him at the state championships,” Schademann said with a grin.
Like Smith, Schademann shot better his second time through the nine-hole course, improving from a 40 to a 36. While his putter may have had too much work at times during the day, it was on point on hole No. 2 on the back nine.
“I eagled number two, and that gave me a lot of momentum. From there, I was just putting it in the fairway and leaving myself wedges in,” the Panther golfer said. “It’s hard to shoot bad when you’re putting for birdie all the time, but when you three-putt it can get to you.”
One aspect of the day that every golfer got to enjoy was the weather. One of the best days of the spring for sure, and to Schademann’s recollection, some of the best weather conditions he’s experienced while playing in the Sandy Creek invite.
“I was excited (about the weather) when I got here, and throughout the day, it was just so nice. I’ve actually never been able to not wear a sweatshirt out here until today,” he said. “The wind wasn’t all that bad, so it was nice just to go up there and not worry about fighting the conditions.”
The home team at the invite, Sandy Creek, put up one of their better days, winning the team title with a score of 347. The Cougars beat out Fillmore Central by seven strokes, and leading the way for SC was Rodney McDonald, who placed third with a 77.
“(The team title is) really what we’ve been shooting for this year. Individual medals, sure, they’re cool, but we’ve been really shooting for the team medals,” McDonald said. “It’s just unbeatable when all four of your guys are shooting well and you end up taking the W as a team. It’s a lot of fun.”
McDonald’s day could have gone completely the other way, as he had the unfamiliarity of using brand new irons. He said he got his Taylor Made P770s on Wednesday, tracked their distances on Thursday, and used them for the first time in competition on Friday. Turns out, he shot his personal best with the new sticks.
“It’s a confidence booster, shooting my best score ever in the first round with my new irons. I’m pretty happy about that,” he said. “On eight, I was a little left in the rough, and I had a tree about 15 yards in front of me. I hit like a punch shot that hooked a little bit and ended up on the front of the green; I was about 170 out. So, I was pretty happy with that shot.”
Sandy Creek has consistently been one of the top teams at each of their competitions, but McDonald said the team still has room to improve. He’s hoping the Cougars can put it all together at the right time and make it to the state meet.
“We’re all just a few strokes from where we want to be; all of us can really shed a few more strokes,” he said. “I think by district time we’ll be there because we all work pretty hard and we’re going to keep working hard throughout the season.”
Team results
1, Sandy Creek 347; 2, Fillmore Central 354; 3, Doniphan-Trumbull 359; 4, Thayer Central 382; 5, Lawrence-Nelson 395; 6, Red Cloud 408; 7, Blue Hill 413; 8, Sandy Creek JV 416; 9, Superior 417; 10, High Plains 453; 11, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 480
Blue Hill results
5, McLayne Seeman 83; Bo Edgar 111; Krae Ockinga 102; Kaden Kohmetscher 117; Marcus Utecth 117
BDS results
Lathen Stanek 119; Addi Crockett 109; Nolan O’Brien 116; Jayden Heath 136; Ethan Schaffer 148
Doniphan-Trumbull results
1, Ethan Smith 71; 7, Andrew Stock 84; Ethan Adams 118; Camdyn Beirow 105; Collin Jepson 99
Fillmore Central results
2, Alex Schademann 76; 4, Koby Head 82; Riley Hiatt 95; Aiden Trowbridge 103; Travis Meyer 101
Lawrence-Nelson results
9, Connor Janda 88; Blake Wroughton 114; Wyatt Brockman 107; Krayton Kucura 99; Wyatt Hajny 101
Red Cloud results
Riley Lambrecht 98; Colton Kucera 95; Malaki Horne 103; Brooks Armstrong 112; Brody Fischer 115
Sandy Creek results
3, Rodney McDonald Jr. 77; 5, Tobey Turman 83; Derek Story 94; Garrett Fisher 97; John Brodrick 93
Superior results
7, Conner Blackstone 84; Taygun Rothchild 115; Bayln Bargen 107; Haley Blackstone 111; Aaron Allgood 117
Thayer Central results
Logan Wiedel 91; Gunner Mumford 96; Joel Kayser 96; Brennan Harms 110; Andrew Engle 99