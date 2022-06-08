BELLEVUE — Ethan Smith's 2 1/2-hour drive home was plenty of time to analyze his quarterfinal round of the 33rd annual Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship.
That Smith was returning home Wednesday should tell you all you need to know: he didn't advance to the semifinals later Wednesday or the Thursday final beyond that.
He reached the semifinals last summer, thus Smith coined this week's result a disappointment.
Smith's putter, which was key in two victories on Tuesday, failed him against Omaha's Jackson Benge.
"I went back on the way home and I think I hit 13 greens in regulation and had 39 putts," Smith said. "So, that's just inexcusable, to be honest."
Three opportunities on greens late in the round specifically kept Smith out of contention to advance.
"Towards the end I had a seven-footer for birdie on No. 15, which I missed, and then I three-putted No. 17," Smith said.
The third missed chance — a seven-footer on No. 18 — would have forced extra holes to decide the victor.
"I missed that as well," Smith said.
Smith finished one stroke behind Benge, who carded a 77 for the win.
"My opponent gave me a lot of chances to win," Smith said. "Something that kind of helps me, if someone beats me, there's nothing I can do about that. But I felt like I beat myself today and you're kind of kicking yourself."
For what it's worth, Smith's comeback effort after the Omahan led by four holes in the match play format just seven holes into the round was admirable.
"I three-putted twice early when he was up four," Smith said.
Smith parred No. 8 and birdied No. 9 to get back within two holes. He trimmed the lead to one with a par on No. 12 while Benge bogeyed, but gave it back with a bogey of his own on the 13th.
The Doniphan-Trumbull graduate won No. 16 with a bogey to cut the lead to one up with two holes to play, but Benge matched Smith's scores on the holes.
"All those chances I got I was not able to capitalize on them and I just never got it done," Smith said.
Smith did get it done Tuesday in the Round of 32 and Round of 16, which placed him in Wednesday's field.
"Honestly, I had the putter going (on Tuesday)," Smith said. "I was giving them a chance to go in on the greens and if it didn't go in I was tapping in for par."
His driving, irons, and wedges were all strengths on both days. Putting, unfortunately, didn't carry over.
But it's far from the last time Smith will have a chance at a tournament title this summer.
He'll play next on Tuesday at his home course, Lochland Country Club, in the U.S. Junior Amateur Qualifier. The event was moved to Hastings from Awarii Dunes near Axtell. Lochland hosted the U.S. Amateur Qualifier last July.
"Being able to get under pressure, like I was today, is mostly what I'm taking away from (the match play championship)," said Smith, who will play college golf at Iowa Western Community College.
Rest of tournament: Benge made the final and will face Lincoln's Thomas Bryson, the Class A state champion, in the match play final Thursday morning. Benge defeated Elkhorn's Andrew Whittaker 3-and-2 in the semifinals. Bryson knocked off Kearney's Cole Feddersen by a hole.
Girls Match Play Championship
BELLEVUE — Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha brought home her second NGA trophy after defeating Omaha's Katie Ruge in Thursday's final of the 60th Nebraska Girl’s Match Play Championship.
Hanna won by a score 3-and-2 at Platteview Golf Club in Bellevue.
Hanna, the 2019 Nebraska Girls' Amateur Champion, won two of her first three holes in the semifinals against Emily Krzyzanowski of Scottsbluff and went on for a 5-and-4 win.
Ruge, the 2020 Nebraska Women's Match Play Champion, was five up after her first nine holes, and showed no signs of stopping on her way to a 7-and-5 win over No. 1 seed Julia Karmazin of Omaha.
Ruge started the final off with a win on No. 1, but Hanna responded by winning the next two holes, including a chip-in birdie on No. 3.
Hanna had a two-hole advantage after nine holes, but the Omaha duo were performing an approach clinic. On No. 14, both players made birdie after hitting their tee shots close, with the longest of the two putts rolling in from eight feet.
A sharp short game proved to be the edge Hanna needed to go three up on No. 15, and then close out the match on No. 16 to win her first match play title.
Hanna, who will play college golf at Iowa, is the seventh player to win both NGA girls' titles.