shoemaker
Buy Now
Nick Blasnitz nblasnitz@hastingstribune.com

The Tribland area is blessed with plenty of athletic talent. With Wednesday marking National Signing Day, here's a look at what social media is saying about some of those athletes advancing their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level!

Adams Central

Hastings High

Kenesaw 

Sandy Creek

Silver Lake

Superior

Sutton

In addition to the prep athletes moving on, the local college welcomed a new crop of commits to compete on the gridiron as Broncos at Hastings College!

0
0
0
0
0