The Tribland area is blessed with plenty of athletic talent. With Wednesday marking National Signing Day, here's a look at what social media is saying about some of those athletes advancing their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level!
Adams Central
I am excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Doane University! Go Tigers🧡@CoachBaum_DU @DoaneWBB pic.twitter.com/xPUapHBA09— Libby Trausch (@LibbyTrausch24) February 2, 2022
Hastings High
Congratulations to Reagan Shoemaker for signing to run Cross Country and Track at Doane University!#every1aTIGER pic.twitter.com/niEGOMDgU6— Hastings Tigers (@HastingsTigers) February 2, 2022
Congratulations to Faith Molina for signing to play Softball at Doane University!#every1aTIGER pic.twitter.com/2mEnqwGZuf— Hastings Tigers (@HastingsTigers) February 2, 2022
Congratulations to Seth Aipperspach for signing to play Football at Doane University!#every1aTIGER pic.twitter.com/vqUN1gXwEK— Hastings Tigers (@HastingsTigers) February 2, 2022
Doane Football is excited to welcome @Spach_62 to the Tiger Family!#RestoreTheRoar pic.twitter.com/HNUHXsEYMr— DoaneFootball (@DoaneFootball) February 2, 2022
Congratulations to Ashton Ground for signing to play Football at Hastings College!#every1aTIGER pic.twitter.com/9aKcC2rBnw— Hastings Tigers (@HastingsTigers) February 2, 2022
Help us welcome @ashton_ground the HC Bronco Football family!!! #BrickAndMortar pic.twitter.com/PL3KfRplWY— Hastings College Football (@HCBroncoFball) February 2, 2022
Congratulations to Markus Koletic for signing to play Football at Hastings College!#every1aTIGER pic.twitter.com/KAahqoVHVX— Hastings Tigers (@HastingsTigers) February 2, 2022
Congratulations to Destiny Schultz for signing to Cheer at Hastings College!#every1aTIGER pic.twitter.com/Wiyanc933H— Hastings Tigers (@HastingsTigers) February 2, 2022
#MuleBrothers https://t.co/S98vSvEakN— MAX JOHNSON (@Max_johnson_69) February 2, 2022
Congratulations to Max Johnson for signing to play Football at the University of Central Missouri!#every1aTIGER pic.twitter.com/9vX5asRfbe— Hastings Tigers (@HastingsTigers) February 2, 2022
Congratulations to Maddie Hilgendorf for signing to play Basketball at Buena Vista University!#every1aTIGER pic.twitter.com/JulPa4XVO3— Hastings Tigers (@HastingsTigers) February 2, 2022
Kenesaw
Put the pen to the paper today!🔏@HCBroncoFball @CoachFranzen pic.twitter.com/Ixr2EXWEHy— Drake Olson (@DrakeOlson4) February 2, 2022
Help us welcome @DrakeOlson4 to the HC Bronco Football family!!! #BrickAndMortar pic.twitter.com/lIvWduQjcE— Hastings College Football (@HCBroncoFball) February 2, 2022
Excited to announce that I will be committing to @MidlandU_FB to further my academic and football career! I want to thank my family, teammates, and coaches for helping me through this process. @CoachJamrog @CoachBenDixon @Coach_Honnold pic.twitter.com/l5BcC6OFDD— Tyson Denkert (@Tyson_Denkert10) January 29, 2022
Sandy Creek
Signed. Sealed. Delivered. Welcome home, @J_Shaw77 #DefendTheFort pic.twitter.com/s5JBpxV4hY— FHSU Football (@FHSUFootball) February 2, 2022
Silver Lake
Help us welcome Brock Karr to the HC Bronco Football family!!! #BrickAndMortar pic.twitter.com/WGgigDtHTm— Hastings College Football (@HCBroncoFball) February 2, 2022
Superior
Doane Football is excited to welcome @WebberAnders to the Tiger Family! #RestoreTheRoar pic.twitter.com/JeUkOnVvFL— DoaneFootball (@DoaneFootball) February 2, 2022
Sutton
Welcome @PaxtonOlson11 to the Bulldog Family! #RTB pic.twitter.com/jWzSciDoGN— CUNE Football (@CUNEFootball) February 2, 2022
Welcome @matthewdavis03 to the Bulldog Family! #RTB pic.twitter.com/tA4x2188ou— CUNE Football (@CUNEFootball) February 2, 2022
Welcome @JesseHerndon8 to the Bulldog Family! #RTB pic.twitter.com/vjF9HwnvL4— CUNE Football (@CUNEFootball) February 2, 2022
In addition to the prep athletes moving on, the local college welcomed a new crop of commits to compete on the gridiron as Broncos at Hastings College!
Help us welcome @GabeWhitten to the HC Bronco Football family!!! #BrickAndMortar pic.twitter.com/77TtUyt1CE— Hastings College Football (@HCBroncoFball) February 2, 2022
Help us welcome @WalkerKaizaun to the HC Bronco Football family!!! #BrickAndMortar pic.twitter.com/aCyU7XiBxD— Hastings College Football (@HCBroncoFball) February 2, 2022
Help us welcome @cyschmaltz1 to the HC Bronco Football family!!! #BrickAndMortar pic.twitter.com/PHofSMaSL1— Hastings College Football (@HCBroncoFball) February 2, 2022
Help us welcome @DevenSanchez_7 to the HC Bronco Football family!!! #BrickAndMortar pic.twitter.com/VsNbu5cGGE— Hastings College Football (@HCBroncoFball) February 2, 2022
Help us welcome @WyattRyan18 to the HC Bronco Football family!!! #BrickAndMortar pic.twitter.com/nd3UcIizvt— Hastings College Football (@HCBroncoFball) February 2, 2022
Help us welcome @JayyydenRoberts to the HC Bronco Football family!!! #BrickAndMortar pic.twitter.com/8PktpDrCZ0— Hastings College Football (@HCBroncoFball) February 2, 2022
Help us welcome Cooper Ray to the HC Bronco Football family!!! #BrickAndMortar pic.twitter.com/50ijnwlnAS— Hastings College Football (@HCBroncoFball) February 2, 2022
Help us welcome @NislyMichael to the HC Bronco Football family!!! #BrickAndMortar pic.twitter.com/SRc2BslGpA— Hastings College Football (@HCBroncoFball) February 2, 2022
Help us welcome @Nelson_B03 to the HC Bronco Football family!!! #BrickAndMortar pic.twitter.com/e3WyNKrQl9— Hastings College Football (@HCBroncoFball) February 2, 2022
Help us welcome Angel Molina to the HC Bronco Football family!!! #BrickAndMortar pic.twitter.com/TxRrTwI8WI— Hastings College Football (@HCBroncoFball) February 2, 2022
Help us welcome @JayLaw2022 to the HC Bronco Football family!!! #BrickAndMortar pic.twitter.com/Kgaj2UOhca— Hastings College Football (@HCBroncoFball) February 2, 2022
Help us welcome @JacobLambert35 to the HC Bronco Football family!!! #BrickAndMortar pic.twitter.com/FdzJUX0K16— Hastings College Football (@HCBroncoFball) February 2, 2022
Help us welcome @kylekesterson6 to the HC Bronco Football family!!! #BrickAndMortar pic.twitter.com/79hOC8o33y— Hastings College Football (@HCBroncoFball) February 2, 2022
Help us welcome @MarkusKoletic1 to the HC Bronco Football family!!! #BrickAndMortar pic.twitter.com/FHFDylHyfN— Hastings College Football (@HCBroncoFball) February 2, 2022
Help us welcome @ZHorak16 to the HC Bronco Football family!!! #BrickAndMortar pic.twitter.com/3OcielQeub— Hastings College Football (@HCBroncoFball) February 2, 2022
Help us welcome Dalton Helmick to the HC Bronco Football family!!! #BrickAndMortar pic.twitter.com/VoGQX4rFdw— Hastings College Football (@HCBroncoFball) February 2, 2022
Help us welcome @JosephFemia1 the HC Bronco Football family!!! #BrickAndMortar pic.twitter.com/t3fhsYgp1C— Hastings College Football (@HCBroncoFball) February 2, 2022
Help us welcome @JakeEddywyo the HC Bronco Football family!!! #BrickAndMortar pic.twitter.com/xKQl4wwKI7— Hastings College Football (@HCBroncoFball) February 2, 2022
Help us welcome @max_dahir the HC Bronco Football family!!! #BrickAndMortar pic.twitter.com/LB0hyiMGCG— Hastings College Football (@HCBroncoFball) February 2, 2022
Help us welcome @BrockBuresh the HC Bronco Football family!!! #BrickAndMortar pic.twitter.com/bU53fPF8Sc— Hastings College Football (@HCBroncoFball) February 2, 2022
Help us welcome @KBrantleyEllis the HC Bronco Football family!!! #BrickAndMortar pic.twitter.com/zIbeGU1fzg— Hastings College Football (@HCBroncoFball) February 2, 2022
Help us welcome @BargenJake the HC Bronco Football family!!! #BrickAndMortar pic.twitter.com/EppIw7kxt8— Hastings College Football (@HCBroncoFball) February 2, 2022
Help us welcome @samahl12 the HC Bronco Football family!!! #BrickAndMortar pic.twitter.com/JZkhz8qAot— Hastings College Football (@HCBroncoFball) February 2, 2022
Put it on paper today💪🏽 @HastingsBroncos @HCBroncoFball @CoachFranzen @godalwayzfam1st pic.twitter.com/jSK8k7aVKb— Kaizaun Walker (@WalkerKaizaun) February 3, 2022
Let’s go to work @HCBroncoFball ! Can’t wait to be apart of this next chapter! @CoachFranzen @godalwayzfam1st Thank to everyone who got me to where I am today @ERranch @ryan_hryan @MrHarveyOverton @OvertonEagles pic.twitter.com/7LwCeQtC7G— Wyatt Ryan (@WyattRyan18) February 2, 2022
I am excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Hastings! Thank you to my mother, family, and my high school coaches for making this possible. Go Broncos!❤️@godalwayzfam1st @CoachFranzen @HCBroncoFball pic.twitter.com/0MlX2lGtgP— Korwyn Brantley-Ellis (@KBrantleyEllis) February 2, 2022
Signing day and I can’t wait to further my career as a Bronco!!!! @HCBroncoFball @Coach_WallyHC @godalwayzfam1st @CoachFranzen @coach_GKelly @Coach_Dub1977 @GametimeRC @SOAZFootball @JavierJMorales pic.twitter.com/Ls8SGM7Cjy— Jacob Lambert (@JacobLambert35) February 2, 2022
I am excited to announce my commitment to continue going to school and playing football at @HCBroncoFball a huge thanks to my family, friends, and coaches. Ready to get to work 💪@CoachFranzen pic.twitter.com/8X0F8if4Ez— Jake Bargen (@BargenJake) February 2, 2022
I would like to thank all the coaches that made my decision a real challenge!I'm continuing my education and athletic career at Hastings College. Thank you @CoachFranzen and @HCBroncoFball! #BRICKANDMORTAR #ttid #ambush @RSHS_Tigers pic.twitter.com/h7OK7cjxDB— Jacob Eddy (@JakeEddywyo) February 2, 2022
Committed.🤝 Thank you @CoachFranzen @HCBroncoFball for this opportunity. Excited for the next 4 years! Once a bronco always a bronco! pic.twitter.com/OczT5v3etg— Michael Nisly (@NislyMichael) February 2, 2022
Maaaaaaaaaan, I am FIRED UP watching all of these commitments come in!! It’s a great day to be a Bronco!!! Our current guys with our new guys… Can’t wait to strap it up with @HCBroncoFball!!!#BrickAndMortar#SolidLegacy2StandOn— Kyle Suttles (@godalwayzfam1st) February 1, 2022
🚨COMMITMENT🚨Big time commitment for @HCBroncoFball! Congratulations to @ESStormFootball Gabe Whitten who has announced that he will play for the Broncos! https://t.co/eL0Ngzt5Mh— Prep Redzone Nebraska (@PrepRedzoneNE) January 30, 2022