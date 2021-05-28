FREMONT — The Sodbusters were held to two hits by Fremont’s Brody Sintek on Friday night and the Hastings bullpen imploded in an 8-2 loss.
Hastings answered Fremont’s second-inning run with one in the fifth.
The Moo produced four more in the sixth, one in the seventh, and two more in the eighth to cruise to victory at Moeller Field.
Sintek hurled seven solid innings for the Moo, who improved to 4-1 on the season. The Fremont native struck out eight batters and walked one. The only hit he surrendered was JT Cafferty’s single in the fifth. Cafferty later scored on a groundout by Treyton Kozal.
Hastings’ Laif Hultine nearly matched Sintek, throwing five innings and striking out five Moo. Hultine gave up just one run on one hit and also walked two.
Ryan Melvin took the loss for Hastings after he walked four — all of which scored — and struck out one. A double by Drew Mize off of Melvin’s replacement — Seth Claybourne — cleared the bases.
The Sodbuster bullpen combined to give up seven runs in three innings.
Fremont’s bullpen was nearly flawless, not allowing a hit, but walking four, which helped produce Hastings’ second run.
Brock Reller homered for the Moo, who finished with six hits. Ian Riley had the only other Hastings hit.
The two teams will play again Saturday in Fremont and Monday in Hastings.
HAS (2-3)......000 010 010 — 2 2 1
FRE (4-1).......010 004 12x — 8 6 2
W — Brody Sintek. L — Laif Hultine.
2B — F, Morphew, Mize.
HR — F, Reller.