Sodbusters manager Luke Bay challenged his team during Wednesday's pregame meeting to get back to their brand of baseball.
The team hadn't shown much of it in the first two games of the series against the Badlands Big Sticks and definitely didn't in Tuesday's 12-4 mid-day drubbing.
Wednesday could have been the Sodbusters' fourth loss in five games and first time they'd been swept this season, but they changed the narrative late to avoid the sweep and head into a make-up doubleheader at North Platte Friday with some momentum.
"It's pretty easy to draw a correct correlation to how the game goes based on the energy level in our dugout," Bay said. "Tonight it was phenomenal."
Spirits weren't high at first after Big Sticks (12-6) opened with four runs in as many innings, but that all changed with a little hustle and heads-up baseball in the fifth.
Dallan Quigley kept a ground ball from being two outs by busting it up the line. Little did he know the out he saved would lead to three runs.
Danny Garcia, who advanced to third base on the fielder's choice, scored on Aaron Harper's sacrifice fly. Quigley later scored on a two-out single by Sawyer Duddleston and then Brett Zimmerman touched home on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Brandon Larson.
"That's the style we play with," Bay said. "We run hard no matter what the result of the play is. We put pressure on the defense to make plays and play with a high motor all night long and that's what (Quigley) did."
Sodbuster starter Will Horton wasn't quite saved from the loss at that point, but his offense rescued him two innings later in the seventh long after his day was done.
Horton's day ended after five innings, eight hits, four runs, a walk and four strikeouts. He took a no-decision.
It was David Rudd-Grow who snared the win with two scoreless relief innings and Rans Sanders earning the save two nights after failing to secure it.
"I think we have a tremendous bullpen that when we get a lead late and we can go to those guys, it's really to our advantage," Bay said.
Sawyer Duddleston, who finished 3-for-3, drove in the tying run in the seventh and Blake Scott tripled for the lead the Sodbusters wouldn't relinquish.
Larson provided more cushion with a sac fly to left.
"We have a very deep lineup," Bay said. "A lot of guys contributed to this win and it was nice to see some of our younger guys get going a little bit and play with confidence and fire and a want to win."
Newbie Blake Burrows shined in the nine-hole with three hits in four tries.
Badlands got two hits each from Carson Landmark and Kobe Krenz, but its lineup produced just three baserunners after the fourth inning.
The Big Sticks opened with a single and a double off Horton for the early lead. Three singles in the second — the last of which by Derrick Calvillo — scratched across two more runs.
The Sodbusters settled for the one run they allowed in the fourth because they prevented further damage when the bases were juiced from a two-out walk.
Horton escaped that jam. Rudd-Grow and Sanders succeeded in keeping the visitors quiet afterward.
Badlands (12-6)................102 100 000 — 4 10 0
Hastings (10-6).................000 030 300 — 6 11 0
W — David Ruddd-Grow. L — Grayson Gifford.
2B — B, Austin Bunn.
3B — H, Blake Scott.