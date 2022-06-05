Walk-off victories have become a regular feature for the Hastings Sodbusters.
After Friday’s and Saturday’s walk-off wins, the ’Busters did it again Sunday at Duncan Field.
Hastings won Sunday’s battle in the bottom of the ninth inning. Pinch runner Brayden Mackey scored the winning run. He was forced home on a bases-loaded walk.
“We are a tenacious bunch. We have confidence in our offense to get it done,” said Sodbuster manager Luke Bay. “While that’s awesome, I want our team to start faster. Take a little pressure off the pitchers. Get off to a faster start so we don’t have to do this every time.”
The win gave Hastings a three-game clean sweep against the Nebraska Prospects, an Omaha-based team in the summer Independence League made up of college players. The Sodbusters improved to 7-2. They are idle Monday and host North Platte Tuesday.
Starting Sodbuster pitcher Jake Schroeder had one of the better games of his career. The Hastings native threw for six and one-third innings. He struck out 10, didn’t walk anybody and didn’t hit a batter. The Prospects eked out just three hits and one run against Schroeder.
“That’s probably the best I’ve seen Jake throw.” Bay said. “He just raised his bar of my expectations for him. I think he’s a tremendous kid. Works his tail off. I am happy to see him have success out there.”
The Prospects tallied a 1-0 advantage right away. The visitors’ first score was aided by a lead-off single and two errors.
The Prospects maintained that lead until the fourth inning. Hastings tied the score when Trevor Mattson cruised home from third base on a Nick Jones single. Mattson got aboard with a single — just the second Hastings hit of the game.
“I think we started a little flat. But with Jake throwing as well as he did, it kept us in it. With our offense, we believe we can get to anybody,” Bay said.
After the first inning, Hastings’ defense and pitching got going on all cylinders. The Prospects scored only one more run, and it took seven innings for that to happen.
Prior to the end of the fifth frame, ‘Busters had retired 13 consecutive batters going back to the second inning. Schroeder totaled eight strikeouts through five innings.
Bay relieved Schroeder with one out in the seventh inning. But his replacement on the mound, Liam Grimble, gave up a run in the eighth inning. Grimble was charged with a balk that let the runner at third base to score for a 2-1 Prospectors’ edge.
Bay brought in pitcher David Rudd-Grow to finish the game. He was credited with the win.
Hastings knotted the contest at 2-2 when Garrett Kennedy reached home on Aaron Harper’s single.
The ninth-inning dramatics began for Hastings when Nick Jones drew a lead-off walk, followed by a base-on-balls to Jacob Watson. Fred Bohn’s sacrifice bunt advanced both baserunners.
Then, with two outs and the bases loaded, Dallan Quigley walked. That allowed Mackey to notch the winning run.
“I love being 7-2,” Bay said. “What I enjoy more is this group of guys. They are a fun bunch to be around. Truly, every kid in that dugout wants to win. And they are going to do whatever it takes to win that day.”
Prospects.....100 000 010 — 2 3 1
Sodbusters...000 100 011 — 3 6 3
W — David Rudd-Grow. L — Tyler Fay
2B — P, Jackson Meier.