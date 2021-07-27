The Hastings Sodbusters broke its losing spell against Fremont on Monday. But it took 11 innings to do so.
If the Sodbusters have a repeat of Monday’s outcome on Tuesday, the division-leading Fremont squad could be hard-pressed again, as both teams continue their three-game series at Duncan Field.
Fremont has been a nemesis against the ‘Busters all season. The Moo owned a 14-3 record over Hastings heading into Monday’s game. But, after 11 innings on Monday, the Sodbusters got the better of the familiar foe.
“It has been tough to get a win against these guys,” said Sodbuster manager Chandler Wagoner. “We’ve been struggling against them. To go after them and compete the way we did, I thought that was huge.”
Matt Halbach led the Sodbuster offense with three hits. He also picked up the win as a relief pitcher.
Starting Hastings pitcher Jeremey Schneider threw for 5 2/3 innings. Hastings native Jacob Shaw relieved him, and Halbach pitched in extra innings.
The ’Busters played error-free baseball.
“That was a great game. The pitching on both sides was awesome. The defense was awesome on both sides. That’s like three games in a row now that we haven’t had an error, which is huge for us,” Wagoner said.
Hastings took a 1-0 lead in the second inning and held Fremont scoreless until the seventh frame when the Moo knotted the game at 1-apiece. The score remained the same after nine innings.
After a scoreless 10th inning, Fremont took a 2-1 advantage in the top of the 11th inning. But the Sodbusters scored twice with their 11th-inning at bats to eke out the win.
“We’ve been starting to pick each other up, and it is starting to go a long way for us.”
The Hastings defense had to tighten up in the 10th frame when the Moo loaded the bases with one out. The Sodbusters ended the threat with a strikeout and two groundouts.
The Sodbusters had a scoring chance in its half of the 10th inning with a runner on third base but came up empty.
Trailing 2-1 in the 11th inning, Cole Dawson tied the score when he hustled home from third base on a single.
The Sodbusters’ J.T. Cafferty, of Hastings, clouted two doubles. His second-inning double plated Halbach to give Hastings its 1-0 lead.
FRE (36-17)......000 000 100 01 — 2 6 2
HAS (17-36).....010 000 000 02 — 3 7 0
W — Matt Halbach. L — Chase Reynolds
2B — F, Tyler Push; H, J.T. Cafferty, 2.