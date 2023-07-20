p07-21-23SODbsbProspects1.jpg
Hastings Sodbuster’s Hayden Zaffino pitches during their game against the Nebraska Prospects Thursday at Duncan Field.

Team depth becomes especially important at this point in the summer in the Independence League. Many teams see players depart as they start gearing up for fall baseball with their respective collegiate teams.

The Hastings Sodbusters have fewer players than earlier in this season, but the ones that are still on the team are finding their groove. With Thursday’s 12-6 rout of the Nebraska Prospects, the Sodbusters recorded their first series sweep of the season and extended their win streak to five games.

Hastings Sodbusters’ Anthony Chavez avoids the tag from Nebraska Prospects third baseman Easton Swofford on a RBI triple Thursday at Duncan Field.
Hastings Sodbusters second baseman Markos Cabranes catches a pop-up during their game against the Nebraska Prospects Thursday at Duncan Field.
Hastings Sodbusters baserunner Taylor Gill slides back to first base on a pick-off attempt during their game against the Nebraska Prospects Thursday at Duncan Field.
