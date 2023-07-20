Team depth becomes especially important at this point in the summer in the Independence League. Many teams see players depart as they start gearing up for fall baseball with their respective collegiate teams.
The Hastings Sodbusters have fewer players than earlier in this season, but the ones that are still on the team are finding their groove. With Thursday’s 12-6 rout of the Nebraska Prospects, the Sodbusters recorded their first series sweep of the season and extended their win streak to five games.
“We’ve been running on fumes the last couple of weeks — we’ve had only a few bullpen arms, but we’ve made due with it,” said Hastings pitching coach Vinny Carone. “I think having fewer numbers has forced guys to step up. They know nobody is going to come in and save them; they have to perform. We’ve been good so far the last couple of weeks, playing our best ball.”
Hastings was in control from start-to-finish in Thursday’s win, and a lot of that is thanks to Hayden Zaffino’s performance on the mound. In just his second start for Hastings, Zaffino tossed six-plus innings and allowed just two hits and struck out eight.
In his two outings, Zaffino has given up just five hits and four runs. Carone said it’s Zaffino’s ability to mix up his pitches and keep hitters off balanced that has made him so effective.
“It starts on the mound with Hayden; he came in and attacked the zone and threw pitches for strikes in any count,” Carone said. “He was able to drop that slider in there for a strike whenever he needed to, and that set the tone for us.”
Hastings’ offense has also been playing at an elevated level during the win streak. The Sodbusters have averaged 7.8 runs per game during the stretch; before that, Hastings had eclipsed seven runs only three times in a span of 16 games.
One of the big keys in Thursday’s offensive outburst was patience at the plate. Hastings drew 14 walks from the Prospects, and all 12 runs scored by the Sodbusters came on just six hits.
“We had good at bats and weren’t chasing anything,” Carone said. “We were taking our walks and getting timely hits when we needed them.”
The Sodbuster bats gave Zaffino a substantial cushion in the early innings. Anthony Chavez singled home the first run of the game in the opening frame, and he came up to the plate again with the bases loaded in the bottom of the second. Chavez took a 2-2 pitch to deep left field, clearing the bases with a triple.
“That hit kind of took the pressure off of the offense,” the Hastings pitching coach said. “We felt if we got four or five runs we’d be okay, with the way Hayden was throwing. That was a huge hit in that moment and it set the tone for the rest of the game in the offense.”
The triple from Chavez, coupled with a bases loaded walk in the previous at bat, gave Hastings a 5-0 lead over the Prospects. The ‘Busters tacked on two more in the third — highlighted by an RBI triple from Kyle Hiltbrand — before extending the lead to 12-1 with five more runs in the fourth. Four of those runs came from a pair of walks, an error, and a wild pitch.
“That’s the key to scoring on offense, is getting guys on base,” Carone said.
Meanwhile, Zaffino kept the bats of the Prospects quiet. Through six innings, the Sodbusters right hander issued only one walk. Zaffino’s first blemish came in the fourth inning, when a one-out double scored the Prospects’ first run. The Hastings hurler retired the next eight Nebraska hitters before issuing back-to-back walks to the first two batters in the seventh.
The Prospects tallied two runs in the frame, cutting the Hastings lead to 12-3. They scored three more runs in the top of the eighth, but Hastings native Jacob Shaw slammed the door closed in the ninth inning, registering his fourth consecutive scoreless outing.
Hastings improved to 13-31 with the series clinching victory on Thursday. The Sodbusters completed the sweep of the Prospects, who boast the Independence League’s highest winning percentage. At 25-9, now four of the Prospects’ nine losses have come at the hands of Hastings.
The Sodbusters will hit the road for the final time this season, as the travel for a three game series with the Badlands Big Sticks. Hastings has just nine more games left, but the squad is excited to try and keep its streak going.
“It can be tricky when you have 25-30 guys and you’re trying to get everybody in, but when you have 11-12 position players, everyone knows what their role is and what they have to do to contribute to the team,” Carone said. “Pitching-wise, it’s the same thing; guys know when they’re going to be brought in and they can mentally prepare for that. That’s helped them solidify their what their role is and go out and do what they need to do.”
Nebraska.....000 100 230 — 6 4 2
Hastings......142 500 000 — 12 8 3
W — Hayden Zaffino. L — Charlie Mosser.
2B — N, Britton Bond.
3B — H, Anthony Chavez, Kyle Hiltbrand.