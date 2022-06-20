The Hastings Sodbusters slugged 14 hits on Monday night in their 12-1 win over the Fremont Moo. Not one of them was for extra bases.
The 14 singles, though, proved fruitful and they were consistent with the team’s offensive approach this season.
Sawyer Duddleston led the Sodbusters’ charge with three hits while Garrett Kennedy, Brett Zimmerman and Aaron Harper notched two hits apiece.
“We came out and we set the tone early. Over the last week, we know that we have a great offense, so we talked to some of the guys and switched up (batting practice), so that made a difference tonight,” said Hastings skipper Luke Bay.
The Sodbusters scored in six of their eight tries at the plate. They were aided offensively by six Fremont errors.
Conversely, Hastings had just one defensive blunder and the Moo failed to cash in multiple times while threatening with runners in scoring position.
Starter Will Horton earned the winning decision with six complete innings. He struck out as many as he walked (two), but scattered the eight hits he allowed.
“I had a conversation with him a couple of weeks ago and talking about his mindset, trying to not let the external things get to him that is out of his control,” Bay said. “He’s got to know deep down that he is the best pitcher in the world and I have the upmost belief that no matter what happens, he is going to find a way to get out of it and give us quality innings.”
Horton did that in the fifth when a double by Zech Samayoa put runners at second and third with one out. But Horton induced a fly out and groundout to end the threat.
The Sodbusters bullpen adopted the strategy as well.
Matt Sagmit relieved Horton in the seventh after the first two runners reached. Sagmit issued a double-play ball and, after walking a batter, ended the inning with a strikeout.
“That was phenomenal damage control,” Bay said. “(Sagmit’s) confidence for sure went up. My confidence went up. All of our guys are playing hard and with confidence and that is what we want.”
Fremont jumped on the board in the first when Jason Axelberg hit a single to left to score Kanin Dodge, but left two runners on-base in the frame.
Hastings answered with a pair of runs in the home half to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Harper scored Zimmerman, who reached second on a throwing error from the Fremont pitcher. Then, Duddleston plated Harper to start the nine-inning rout.
Hastings extended its lead to 4-1 in the third with another single from Harper to score Zimmerman after an error from the Moo left fielder, then Jacob Watson brought around Harper.
Hastings added a run in the fourth after a fielder’s choice from Kennedy that plated Blake Burrows, and tacked on three runs in the fifth on a pair of fielder’s choices and an error.
Moo starter Evan Panjwani lasted 4 2/3 innings. He was knocked around for 11 hits, good for eight runs (six earned).
Hastings managed one run in the sixth after loading the bases. It reached the final tally with help from a two-run single by Nick Jones in the eighth off the Moo bullpen.
Jacob Shaw got work in the ninth to close out the game for the Sodbusters. He gave up one hit in the inning and ended the game on a pop out.
“I’ve seen Jake when he is going well and he was cool, calm and collected (tonight), not trying to do too much. He trusted himself and just let it work,” Bay said.
Hastings and Fremont will play game two of the series on Wednesday at Duncan Field. Tuesday is an off-day.
Fremont........100 000 000 — 1 9 6
Hastings....202 131 03x — 12 14 1
W — Will Horton. L — Evan Panjwani.
2B — F, Zane Skansi, Zech Samayoa.