If the Hastings Sodbusters want to clinch the second of two playoff spots from the Nebraskaland Division of the Independence League, they better find a way to beat the North Platte Plainsmen.
The two teams will see each other six more times in the next month before the inaugural playoffs of the first-year league take place.
Western Nebraska already owns a playoff slot after the Pioneers beat the Sodbusters in the first-half finale last week.
North Platte (20-11) is off to a good start to secure the other spot. The Plainsmen beat Hastings 7-4 on Monday at Duncan Field to improve to 3-1 in the second half. The Sodbusters (16-15) dropped to 2-2 in the second half after a series victory at Casper over the weekend.
“(North Platte is) a solid team,” said Sodbusters coach Luke Bay, whose team wore American flag themed blue uniform tops in honor of Independence Day.
“But so are we. We’ve got to come out and play our best brand of baseball and that’s the expectation each time out. We just weren’t able to do it tonight.”
The Plainsmen, who now have taken two of three against Hastings this summer, got off and rolling against Sodbuster starter JT Cafferty. They scored three runs in the first inning.
Drew Sturgeon and Connor Flagg singled to lead off the game and Giancarlo Servin roped a double to break the ice. After a walk, Angel De La Cruz singled in Flagg and Oskar Stark skied a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.
The Sodbusters didn’t record their first hit until the fifth inning.
But despite the lack of fireworks early, Hastings rallied to tie the game in the sixth inning.
“They just kept fighting the entire game, and once we got to their ‘pen, the guys were able to motivate themselves to keep playing hard,” Bay said.
The home half of the sixth saved Cafferty from taking the losing decision. He lasted 4 2/3 innings and was on the hook until Nick Jones singled in Trevor Mattson to tie the game.
Mattson doubled and scored both Garrett Kennedy and Aaron Harper before that.
“The biggest thing I’d been talking with (our hitters) about is to control what we can control,” Bay said. “We can’t control the guy behind the dish (umpire). We can’t control the guy on the mound. We’ve got to focus on what we can accomplish and stick with it.”
The Sodbusters, though, didn’t accomplish much offensively after their three-run game-tying outburst. They scratched across a single run in the eighth with two outs. Blake Burrows roped an RBI double to plate Sawyer Duddleston.
Bay attributed some of the blame to the Sodbusters’ travel schedule. They got home from Casper early Monday morning.
“The last 24 hours has been pretty tough,” he said. “I thought they came out and played with great energy and fought till the end. That’s all I ask for every time.”
North Platte took the lead for good in the seventh when it broke the 3-3 tie with four runs on three hits. The Plainsmen’s top of the order — Sturgeon, Flagg and Servin — each recorded hits to begin the frame, much like the first inning. Servin’s scored a run.
Following a walk and hit-by-pitch, Stark hit a second sacrifice fly before a double play ended the inning.
Three of those runs were scored off Brayden Mackey, who took the losing decision for the ‘Busters.
“Wasn’t his best outing,” Bay said. “Wasn’t who he is as a pitcher. He was maybe trying to do a little too much but he’s got a good arm and we’ll get him back in there.”
Hastings plays just one more day this week until heading to North Platte this weekend.
The Sodbusters welcome the United States Military All-Stars on Wednesday night. The game will feature Bay pitching for the Sodbusters and the team’s co-owner Bryan Frew playing for the opponents.
The two faced off in live batting practice last week with Frew registering a single. Assistant coach Chris Ceballos will catch.
“I am looking forward to it,” Bay said. “It’ll be a throwback, for sure, but it’ll be a lot of fun. I’m really excited about it.”
NPP.............300 000 400 — 7 10 0
HAS ...........000 003 010 — 4 10 1
W — Caleb Bunch. L — Brayden Mackey. S — Will Humphrey.
2B — NP, Giancarlo Servin. H, Garrett Kennedy, Trevor Mattson, Nick Jones, Sawyer Duddleston, Blake Burrows.