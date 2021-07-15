GRAND ISLAND — The Hastings Sodbusters took the field on their home away from home on Thursday, playing in front of the ‘Buster faithful in Grand Island at Ryder Park.
“It was nice playing on my home field again and seeing familiar faces in the crowd,” said Sodbusters’ Carson Cahoy, who is from GI. “It’s a comfortable place to be and brought back a lot of memories.”
The Sodbusters have three players that are Grand Island natives, in Cahoy, Rans Sanders and Ryan Melvin. It was announced over the PA that the ‘Busters intend to return to Grand Island at least twice a year, starting next season.
“It was a great atmosphere again (Thursday) and a lot of people showed up for a home game away from home,” said Hastings head coach Chandler Wagoner. “It was a cool atmosphere and it was awesome to get out of Duncan for a home game and experience somewhere else. We didn’t like the outcome, obviously, but it was cool.”
Early on, the spectators enjoyed the home cooking from the Sodbusters, who tacked on four runs in the first two innings. After that, however, the Hastings bats went quiet while the sticks of the Sioux Falls Sunfish boomed throughout the ‘Busters temporary home to the tune of four home runs. The Sunfish overcame their early 4-1 deficit to record an 11-4 victory.
“It was kind of frustrating when you look at who they threw at us, because they had guys that probably didn’t throw an inning all summer,” the Sodbusters’ coach said. “The guys’ field in Sioux Falls is pretty small as well, so their approach doesn’t really change. Going from our place (Duncan) to here (Ryder) was a big adjustment for us, and I don’t think we handled it very maturely at the plate.”
To Wagoner’s point, the five Sunfish pitchers in Thursday’s game entered the night having thrown a total of 14 2/3 innings this season.
Through the first two innings of Thursday’s contest, the Sodbusters felt at home, going up to the plate with patience and a willingness to work the count. Hastings sent 15 batters up to the dish in the first two frames, scoring four runs on three hits and benefitting from five walks and a hit-by-pitch.
Hastings native JT Cafferty, James Shimashita, and Trevor Mattson all recorded RBIs in the two innings, with Mattson’s coming on a two-out double that put the home team up 4-1.
But the Sunfish pitching staff settled in on the mound throughout the rest of the game, allowing just four baserunners in the final 25 at bats of the game. All four hitters that reached safely over that stretch got on base via walks.
“We scored three in the first off of one hit, so I don’t know if we started off hot or if they kind of gave us three runs,” Wagoner said. “I thought we were going to be in a good position to win a game after the first inning, but we kind of laid down after that.”
Hastings’ 4-1 lead lasted until the fifth inning, when Sioux Falls tied the game when Jonathan Brandon hit the team’s second homer of the day. The Sunfish had scored one run in the second and third innings as well, with one of those coming from a big fly off the bat of Mitch Stroh.
The big inning that virtually sealed the ‘Busters’ defeat came in the seventh, when Sioux Falls plated four runs, highlighted by a three-run dinger from Will Olson. Olson crushed a 1-0 pitch over the fence in dead center.
“We extended the guys that threw for us longer than any of them have thrown all summer,” Wagoner said. “That’s kind of where we’re at with our bullpen, we need guys that can eat up innings for us. You could tell at the end of their outings they were gassed, but I appreciate the job they did for us to eat innings. I kind of figured even if we gave up 11 runs that we’d be in the game, especially in a place like (Ryder). It was frustrating, offensively, to see that we didn’t have our pitcher’s backs in the situation.”
Sioux Falls tacked on two runs in the eighth and another in the ninth. The final blow was another moonshot, which was launched off the bat of Carter Tibbits.
Just to fulfill any curiosity, it’s more than likely that three, if not all four, of the home runs off the bats of the Sunfish would have failed to slip over the brick wall at Duncan Field; though, perhaps two would still have been extra base hits.
“They squeezed four home runs out against us, but if we’re playing in Duncan, probably two, maybe three of those are caught,” Cahoy said. “That’s just the way it goes. We had the chance to do the same thing. We just came up short.”
Hastings tried to get back into the game in the final frame. After Luke Solis led off the inning with a walk, Cahoy hammered a ball to center field, drawing a collective gasp from the home crowd. But the ball was caught just shy of the warning track for the first out.
Sunfish pitcher Zeph Hoffpauir walked one more batter and moved the two runners to second and third with a wild pitch, but he was able to retire the next two batters without allowing anymore damage.
Hastings returns to Duncan Field Friday when they’ll open a three-game set with Casper leading into the Expedition League’s All-Star break.
“As a team, (Thursday night) does not feel great. But we’re one of those teams that can lose a big game one night and come back and wash it away and play our hearts out,” Cahoy said. “We can beat anybody in the league and have beaten the best teams in the league; it just depends on how the bats are going. Unfortunately, we’ve gotten some unlucky situations and untimely hits. We know we’re there, we just have to do it.”
Sioux Falls............101 110 421 — 11 14 0
Hastings....................310 000 000 — 4 3 2
W — Dane Fraser. L — Trevor DuBray.
2B — S, Will Olson, Ganin Thompson; H, Trevor Mattson.
HR — S, Olson, Carter Tibbits, Mitch Stroh, Jonathan Brandon.