FREMONT — Scoring four runs with two outs in the fifth inning was the highlight of the night for the Hastings Sodbusters, who dropped to .500 with a 9-5 loss Tuesday to the Fremont Moo at Moeller Field.
Tyson Gerdes doubled to put runners on second and third before a groundout. Then Blake Burrows singled in Sam Adams, who was hit by a pitch, to put Hastings on the board.
Garrett Kennedy cleared the bases with a triple to tie the game before Brandon Larson scored him for the lead.
That was as good as it got for the Sodbusters (16-16). Their lead lasted all but a few minutes.
Fremont answered back with four runs in the bottom half. Zech Samayoa roped a one-out double to gain back a lead the Moo (21-14) wouldn’t relinquish.
Tyler Harrington followed with an RBI double and Jared Snyder singled ahead of Kanin Dodge’s sacrifice fly.
The Moo tacked on a run in the sixth on Bentley Boekhout’s single and then Dodge homered in the seventh for a 9-4 lead.
Sawyer Duddleston’s double in the eighth scored Aaron Harper to cap Hastings’ offensive night.
Drew D’Ambra wore the loss for Hastings after Fremont tagged him for six runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings. Dodge led the bottom of the first off with a triple and then scored on Austin Baskin’s two-run home run.
A one-out error in the fourth made it 3-0 Moo.
Tuesday was the second straight night Hastings failed to record a base hit until the fifth inning. Larson drew a walk in the fourth but didn’t leave first base.
The Sodbusters, who play the U.S. Military All-Stars Wednesday at Duncan Field, had just two hits after the four-run fifth.
HAS (16-16)..000 040 010 — 5 6 2
FRE (21-14).200 141 10x — 9 11 0
W — Nick Balch. L — Drew D’Ambra.
2B — F, Zech Samayoa. H, Sawyer Duddleston, Tyson Gerdes.
3B — F, Kanin Dodge. H, Garrett Kennedy.
HR — F, Dodge, Austin Baskin.