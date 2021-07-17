Bats came alive for the Hastings Sodbusters Friday, helping the local Expedition League team break its four-game losing streak.
The ’Busters tallied 10 runs spanning the fifth through seventh innings to secure a 10-6 win over the Casper Horse Heads at Duncan Field in the first of a three-game series against the team from Wyoming.
The two teams square off starting at 6:35 p.m. both Friday and Saturday at Duncan Field.
The victory improved Hastings’ record to 13-32, as the Sodbusters sit at the bottom of the Clark Division standings. Casper’s record dropped to 13-31. The Horse Heads are the cellar dwellers of the Lewis Division.
Hastings’ Friday-night hitting performance saw the Sodbusters crank out 14 hits, while giving up just five hits to the Horse Heads.
Early in the outing, it looked as if the Sodbusters would be on their way to a fourth consecutive defeat. Casper owned a 4-0 lead in their half of the fifth inning. But the Sodbusters responded in the bottom of that frame to tie the score. Hastings cut loose for six straight hits in the fifth inning.
“They bounced back in a big way and came up with the big hits,” said Sodbuster coach Chandler Wagoner of his team’s hitting. “I challenged them to start stringing some hits together. It was good to see them bounce back after (Thursday) night when we struggled offensively.”
In the sixth inning, Hastings broke open for five more runs, taking advantage of three hits. Hastings added another run in the seventh inning. The Sodbusters held Casper scoreless the final three frames.
“I think our bats are just getting better. We have started off a little slow, even in this game. We found a way to figure it out,” Wagoner said.
Scoring for Hastings in the fifth frame were Cole Dawson, Logan Johnstone, James Shimashuta and Nick Carlson. Connecting for singles that inning were Dawson, Johnstone, Trevor Mattson and Carlson. Shimashita and Matt Halbach had back-to-back doubles with two outs.
“The biggest thing I’ve been looking for is two-out hits. If you find a way to get two-out hits with runners in scoring position, you’re going to win a lot of games,” Wagoner said.
In the sixth inning, Dawson garnered another single and another run. Johnstone cracked a double and eventually scored. Mattson tallied. Luke Solis scored after stealing two bases. Carlson got home after reaching base by drawing a walk.
Carlson scored the game’s final run after getting on base by a fielder’s choice.
Leading hitters for the Sodbusters were Dawson with three singles, Shimatshita with two singles and a double, and Johnstone with a single and a double.
The Sodbusters used three pitchers, with Laif Hultine of Hastings getting the starting nod. Hastings native Jacob Shaw earned the save. Jeremy Schneider pitched the middle innings.
Chandler is optimistic about the Sodbusters’ chances for weekend wins over Casper, especially with the team’s starting pitchers ready to go.
“I think pitching-wise we are in a really good spot. Earlier this week we were kind of struggling with starting pitching. We were eating innings out of our bullpen arms that we didn’t expect to. This weekend we have all of our starters throwing,” Wagoner said.
Casper (13-31) 012 012 000 — 6 5 1
Hastings (13-32) 000 045 10X— 10 14 1
WP — Jeremy Schneider. LP — Edgar Aqui-Cruz
Save — Jacob Shaw.
2B — C, Brandon Herter (2), Christian Lopez. H, Logan Johnstone, James Shimashita, Matt Halbach.