The Hastings Sodbusters had Tuesday’s game positioned perfectly for a fairy tale ending, unfortunately for them the clock struck midnight in extra innings against the North Platte Plainsman.
The Sodbuster faithful arrived to the game feeling especially happy, with their team back at home for Disney night, but the Plainsmen sent fans home grumpy after the top team in the Nebraskaland Division beat Hastings 4-2. Sodbusters’ coach Luke Bay made it crystal clear that stranding base runners was the obvious evil villain of Tuesday’s story; Hastings left 17 men on base, 11 of which were in scoring position.
“You leave 17 people on base, you don’t deserve to win,” Bay said. “That’s pretty much it.
“We’ve thrown the ball well enough that we’ve had a chance to win every game this summer except for three. It’s incredibly frustrating — especially from a pitching guy — that we can’t score enough runs to back our guys, because we’ve thrown the ball incredibly well.”
Hastings has now played five consecutive games against the Plainsman, with two more ahead after Tuesday’s loss. In each of the last two games against the Plainsmen, the ‘Busters have stranded a total of 27 base runners; that number is exponentially magnified with both of those losses coming by two runs.
Obviously, Duncan Field creates a unique challenge offensively, one that not many hitters have to deal with in their careers. But Bay said it doesn’t matter if a hitter is a fly-ball or a ground-ball batter — cashing in on key scoring chances is all about mentality at the plate. The Sodbusters showed that mentality early in the year, but they’ve struggled to take advantage of runners in scoring position as of late.
“A winning baseball player is a baseball player every coach wants on their team, and that’s doing the little things right — moving runners, knowing the situation and knowing what opponents are going to try to do to you,” the coach said. “I feel like that’s what we were so good at early. That’s winning baseball. That’s a skill you have to learn and approach right every single day. You can’t take a day off.”
The Sodbusters’ bats were sleepy to start the game, recording only one hit through the first 13 plate appearances. Meanwhile, the Plainsmen jumped on top of Hastings early, scoring two in the second. Sage McMinn was not bashful at the plate to leadoff the second inning, ripping a triple to right field, where it loudly clanged off the scoreboard. Hastings had the chance to avoid trouble when McMinn was gunned down trying to score on a ground ball, but North Platte strung together back-to-back singles with runners in scoring position to go up 2-0.
Hastings got exactly what the Doc ordered in the fourth inning, when Teagan Tamiya had a rare base hit with the bases loaded, cutting the lead to 2-1. The Sodbusters then tied the game at 2-all when Matt Lemke scored on a wild pitch.
Those two runs were all the ‘Busters could muster; they just could not push across a run despite ample chances to do so. In the opening frame, after putting runners on first and second with only one out, a dopey pop fly down the line in shallow left field was tracked down by North Platte shortstop Kade Wood. He made an over-the-shoulder sliding catch and popped back to his feet to double up Mattson at second. On top of that, Hastings left the bases loaded in three different innings, including the ninth inning when the team was just a walk away from winning the game.
North Platte won the game in the 10th inning, when Griffin Myers hit a chopper over the head of first baseman Blake Scott, scoring the runner from third. The Plainsmen tacked on another run on a Hastings error.
The heroes for the Sodbusters were the trio of players that took the mound. Sodbusters’ starter, Nate Zyzda took the mound for the first time since recovering from Tommy John surgery. And though he was ultimately saddled with giving up two run, the outing was very encouraging for Zyzda’s future on the mound.
“I was incredibly impressed with Nate,” the coach said. “Coming off TJ, I know how hard it is to have your feel for your stuff being in the strike zone. He had great feel and he’s going keep getting better each time out. There’s a lot of upside with that kid. He approaches it the right way, is serious about his craft, and he works his tail off.”
Zyzda went 1 2/3 innings and gave up only one hit. Treyton Scully took the mound and gave the Sodbusters hope, throwing 4 1/3 innings and keeping the Plainsman stuck with two runs on the board. Brayden Mackey also tossed four innings, sitting down the first nine batters he faced. Unfortunately for him, that chopper in the 10th was the first of two hits he allowed during his outing. Bay said both hurlers impressed on the mound.
“Nine times out of 10, the pitching plan you draw up doesn’t work out. This time, it did; we just didn’t score enough runs,” Bay said.
Fortunately for Hastings, the story of this season is not over. Tuesday’s Disney-themed chapter is just one setback that Bay hopes will set up an opportunity for redemption; a chance for the protagonist to defeat the villain.
“We have a lot of baseball left,” Bay said. “I told the guys, ‘Your lasting impression is your legacy. Nobody’s going to remember your stats. You’re going to remember how you played the game and the relationships you made in the dugout. This is going to be a great two and a half weeks to fine-tune some of those habits we’ve been trying to build throughout the entire summer and get a good foundation before they go back to school.”
Game notes: Lemke recorded three base hits in Tuesday’s game, all singles...Sam Adams reached base five times, including four times via walks; he leads the team in walks drawn this season with 20 base on balls...Sneezy is a hard word to seamlessly embed in a sports game story — the rest of Snow White’s seven dwarfs are hidden within the story in honor of the Disney theme. Enjoy.
NP......020 000 000 2 — 4 8 0
SOD.....000 200 000 0 — 2 8 2
W — Brock Hendrix. L — Brayden Mackey. S — Caleb Bunch.
3B — P, Sage McMinn.