The first inning for the Sodbusters Friday looked to be a promising night for the team. Scoring seven runs in the first inning with four hits that included a double seemed like something that’d hold up.
“I thought it all came together like we talked about over the last few days and we were on time with the fastball,” said Sodbusters head coach Chandler Wagoner. “We’ve got to stay on it. Nine runs in this league is not enough. We just proved that and it turned out to be costly.”
Behind the arm of starting pitcher Laif Hultine, the Sodbusters looked to be on their way to being back in the win column. But after Hultine left the game following six solid innings and seven strikeouts, Hastings went to its bullpen to keep the Whiskey Jacks from getting momentum.
Unfortunately for Hastings, momentum flipped toward Wheat City.
The Whiskey Jacks managed to score nine unanswered runs across the last four innings of play in their 10-9 come-from-behind win at Duncan Field.
The five pitchers that came out of the Sodbusters bullpen in the last three innings gave up nine runs on only four hits. Hastings arms walked six batters in the final three innings and hit three Whiskey Jack hitters.
“When we get into trouble we start walking guys,” Wagoner said. “We were short-handed tonight. (Tyler) Monroe had to come in tonight. He is a position player and I appreciate him going out there and competing for us. And obviously he is not a pitcher, but I liked the way he competed.
“Hopefully, we will turn the corner with our pitching and start pounding the zone and you realize when you play in this park with a wood bat good things will happen when you throw strikes.”
Wheat City went with Nick Seamons to start. He lasted just one inning, struck out one, walked two and gave up seven runs on seven hits.
Wheat City went to its ‘pen in the second. The rest of the game was smooth; Hastings didn’t score after the third inning. The Whiskey Jacks’ bullpen gave up two runs that came in the second and third innings. The Whiskey Jacks bullpen compiled eight strikeouts, walked three and gave up six hits to complete the comeback.
Jack Hammond finished 4-for-5 and drove in three runs for the ‘Busters, who dropped to 2-7 on the young season.
The Whiskey Jacks, who are based in Brandon, Manitoba, Canada, but are playing this season in Grand Forks, N.D., improved to 5-4.
The teams meet again Saturday for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.
“To get a victory (Saturday) it starts on the mound,” Wagoner said. “Our starting pitcher has to set the tone early and pound the zone. I think offensively we’re there now and we should put up some runs again and hopefully we score nine and win a ballgame.”
WCW (5-4)…...........................100 001 404 — 10 9 1
HAS (2-7)…................……….711 000 000 — 9 11 4
W — Jake Anderson. L — Tyler Monroe.