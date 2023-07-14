Hastings Tribune
After tying the game with a four-run rally in the bottom of the ninth, the Hastings Sodbusters fell in extra innings to the Oahe Zap in the opener of their three-game weekend set Friday night at Duncan Field.
The Zap (14-29) plated the go-ahead and eventual winning run with two outs in the top of the 10th to claim a 7-6 victory.
With the California run rule in effect, meaning a the last out from the previous inning starts on second base, Oahe pushed the runner to third base with a groundout, then a two-out single by Preston Lau brought in the difference.
Hastings (8-31) put two men on in the bottom half but stranded the pair in scoring position.
“We competed and we competed hard for all nine innings,” said Sodbuster assistant Vinny Carone. “Could have had some better at bats, I think, in big moments, but they’re big moments for a reason, and they’re tough to come through. Tough situations, and their guys made the big play and we didn’t make the big play. But we also made some big plays to be in that situation.”
Notably, Josh Prinner and Taylor Gill stroked RBI doubles in the bottom of the ninth to even the score and force the extra frames.
The rally was a late answer to a four-run inning by the Zap in the fifth that broke a 2-2 tie.
That frame got away from the Sodbusters, who committed an error and hit a pair of batters.
An inning prior, Hastings had tied the game on a two-out double by Anthony Chavez. It scored Markos Cabranes and Nick Jones, who walked and singled, respectively.
The Zap struck first by scoring on a passed ball and later an RBI groundout following a leadoff triple in the third inning.
The teams go at it again Saturday and Sunday with 6:35 p.m. starts.