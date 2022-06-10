GERING — When Jacob Schroeder settled in, the Sodbusters were in business.
The Hastings starter pitched himself into trouble and gave up a run to the Western Nebraska Pioneers in each of the first two innings Friday night, but allowed just two hits after that in his five-inning stint on the hill.
Schroeder pitched well enough and his offense arrived in time to give him and the Sodbusters (8-3) a 5-3 win in front of 1,265 fans at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.
The Pioneers (9-6) rallied late against relief man Ryan Jacobs with back-to-back singles to start the ninth that eventually produced a run, but the Sodbuster induced a strikeout and fly out with the bases loaded to earn the save.
Jacobs fanned five batters in four relief innings and didn’t allow a hit until the ninth.
Teagan Tamiya and Aaron Harper registered two hits for the Sodbusters, who gained the lead in the fourth with three runs on four hits.
Tamiya led the fourth off with a single and stole second base. Sawyer Duddleston singled him in. Duddleston came around to tie the game on a double by Brandon Larson and Larson scored on Dallan Quigley’s double.
A leadoff walk drawn by Harper extended the Sodbusters lead when he scored on Garrett Kennedy’s two-out single in the fifth.
Tamiya walked home on a balk in the seventh as the Sodbusters’ final run.
Seven of the nine hitters in the Hastings lineup recorded hits.
Western Nebraska opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly by Alex Zerfass that scored Eric Smelko, who led off with a single.
Another sac fly, this one by Smelko, plated Jaxson Wall, who led the second inning off with a triple.
HAS (8-3)......000 310 100 — 5 9 0
W.Neb. (9-5).110 000 001 — 3 8 1
W — Jacob Schroeder. L — Harrison Blum. S — Ryan Jacobs.
2B — W, Jace Jeremiah. H, Brandon Larson, Dallan Quigley.
3B — W, Jaxson Wall.