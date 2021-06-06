The Hastings Sodbusters put on a clinic on how to win in convincing fashion, knocking out 13 hits in a 15-0 shellacking of the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks in Expedition League play Sunday at Duncan Field.
Backed by an offensive display that saw the Sodbusters bat around in the fifth and seventh innings, pitcher Treyton Scully had little trouble focusing on executing his two-seam fastball and curve through eight shutout innings of work.
The right-hander was dominant and in control most of the night, save a few bouts of wildness that included four hit batsmen, including two in one inning. Setting the side down in order three times, he surrendered just two hits, with four strikeouts and two walks.
Yet try as he might, he couldn’t talk Sodbuster head coach Chandler Wagoner into letting him finish what he started, leaving Seth Claybourne to close shop with a perfect inning.
“We finally put up a lot of runs today,” Scully said. “It was pretty easy to go out there — pretty calm — and just finish the job. I felt great.
“I wanted to get my two-seamer going (because) it opens up all of my pitches and gets my movement down. When I felt that, everything started clicking except for a couple of hit batters.”
Wagoner said he was glad to see the team’s offense finally show signs of rising to meet the level of play exhibited most of the early season by the team’s pitching staff.
“We really got the offense going today,” he said. “I think we’ve done a good job with our starting pitching and Scully really set the tone for us today.”
Though it looked almost too easy at times, Wagoner said he had no trouble differentiating between what was given his team and what it earned on its own. The 13-hit attack — which included a three-hit game from second baseman Cole Dawson that fell a home run shy of the cycle — seemed genuine, he said.
“I think our at bats are getting better and I think we’re going to keep building on that,” he said. “That’s a positive. Obviously they gave us some free bases, but our at-bats were awesome.
“I think (catcher Justin) McGuigan got us going with that two-out single to score two in the second inning and we rolled from there.”
McGuigan contributed three hits in the attack and designated hitter Jacob Shaw two for the winners, who improved to 3-8 on the season. Wheat City fell to 6-5.
Wagoner said he thinks the one-sided win may be just the thing to spark a winning streak.
“It’s a perfect time to get going,” he said. “We’ve got some tough teams coming up, so we needed this pretty bad. I think this will get our guys going and am hoping we’re headed in the right direction.”
WCW (6-5)..............000 000 000 — 0 2 1
HAS (3-8)...............021 050 70x — 15 13 1
W — Treyton Scully. L — Jack Moffitt
2B — H, Ian Riley, Tyler Monroe, Cole Dawson.
3B — H, Cole Dawson.