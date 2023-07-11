The Hastings Sodbusters put on a slugfest while cruising to 15-8 victory over the Nebraska Prospects on Tuesday at Duncan Field.
The ‘Busters pounded out 17 hits, including a two-run triple and a two-RBI double en route to improving their record to 8-28.
Hastings racked up 10 runs in the fifth inning, sparked by seven hits in the Independence League game.
“Hitting was contagious tonight. The guys threw up 10 that imnning and never looked back. That was great to see,” said Sodbusters’ coach Joel Schipper. “We got a couple of guys on, then hit a couple of gaps shots. Then it kinda fell from there.”
But the game also resulted in a dark side for the Hastings team.
Starting pitcher Jacob Sjuts broke two of his fingers in the fourth inning when he collided with a Prospects’ runner in a play at home plate.
“That deflated us a little bit. The guys bounced back and had a great performance,” Schipper said. “Good thing it was the glove hand. But he’s going to be out for a while; probably the rest of the summer which is tough luck. Before that happened he pitched great, pounding the zone and throwing a bunch of strikes.”
Relief hurler Tanner Johnson took to the mound in the fifth frame and finished up the game.
“I thought Tanner came in and did a great job on the back end of that game,” said Schipper.
The Sodbusters’ pitchers and defense gave up just six hits. The Prospects took a 4-2 edge in the fourth inning, then three more in the fifth prior to Hastings’ 10-run scoring display.
The game started getting fun for the home fans, players and coaches in the fifth inning. That’s when the ‘Busters cut loose for their double-digit scoring display. Sixteen Hastings batters made plate appearances in that frame.
‘Busters’ catcher Markos Cabranes helped ignite his team with a three-run triple. First baseman Landon Gaz skyrocketed a two-run double to add to the big scoring outburst.
Cabranes enjoyed a three-hit performance that produced five RBI. He drove home two runs on a single in the third inning to give Hastings a 2-0 edge. Cabranes popped up a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning that sent home Kyle Hiltbrand who got on base by being hit by a pitch.
Pitchers showed signs of wildness throughout the game. Six Sodbusters got hit by pitches compared to four Prospects.
Center fielder Layne Shiers had a busy night on the base paths. He scored three runs, including two in the ‘Busters’ mammoth fifth inning.
Third baseman Anthony Chavez slapped a trio of singles and also scored a run. Second baseman Taylor Gill and Gaz garnered two hits each.
“It was a lot of fun winning. We haven’t given these fans a lot to cheer about this summer. So this was definitely nice to get them a win,” Schipper said. “We’ve had some close ones. It was kinda cool to put it all together tonight.”
Prospects......000 430 010 — 8 6 3
SOD......002 0(10)2 10X — 15 17 4
W — Tanner Johnson. L — Cameron Pickens.