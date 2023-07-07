The Hastings Sodbusters claimed the lead early on in Friday’s matchup with the Badlands Big Sticks, but the Sticks produced throughout the game while the Sodbusters’ offense went quiet.
Hastings dropped the game 11-4 for its fourth straight loss.
After the Sodbusters took a 1-0 lead on a home run from Kale Jensen in the top of the first, the Big Sticks came back with two runs in the bottom of the frame. But Hastings reclaimed the lead with a double from Rusty Wortman and a single from Layne Shiers to go up 3-2.
Unfortunately for Hastings, Badlands tied the game again in the bottom of the second before taking the lead for good with a four-spot on the scoreboard in the third.
Jensen’s homer — his fifth of the season — was one of five hits for the Sodbusters.
Hastings will be back in action Saturday for the second game of the three game series against Badlands.