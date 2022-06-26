Hastings Sodbusters head coach Luke Bay knew his team had missed the window to be in Sunday’s ballgame with the Nebraska Prospects when his team failed to win crucial innings early on.
Bay’s starting pitcher, Treyton Scully, posted four scoreless frames in a row after an error on the first batted ball of the night led to three Prospects runs, but the Sodbusters couldn’t back him, save for two runs in the third inning where they stole four bases.
“Scully kept us in it as long as he did, we just came out flat again offensively and the sense of urgency wasn’t there from the guys,” said Bay after an 8-4 loss at Duncan Field.
The game sat at 3-2 until Scully exited the game with one out in the sixth. The Prospects then tacked on five runs across the next three innings to clinch the Independence League victory over their Nebraskaland Division rival.
Scully was charged with four runs (three earned) and took the loss on the night. He struck out six Prospects and held them to seven hits and two walks.
Pitching was hardly the issue for the Sodbusters, who fell to 14-10 on the year and slipped into third place of the division.
“It felt like we threw well enough to win the game,” Bay said. “I know the scoreboard doesn’t reflect that, but we didn’t play clean defense like we’ve been accustomed to.”
Hastings committed three errors on the night.
Even though Blake Burrows and Jeremy Schneider were knocked for four runs in their combined 2 2/3 innings of relief, Hastings’ offense didn’t provide any assistance until the eighth when they jumped on Prospects reliever Brandon Doty.
Hastings was at its best Sunday when it was moving the runners it had on base.
Garrett Kennedy led off with a single and stole second base. He later scored on a bases-loaded single by Aaron Harper.
Brett Zimmerman, who drew a walk, later scored on a single by Blake Scott.
That was it for the Sodbusters rally, which disappointed its head coach.
“It’s just frustrating again,” Bay said. “We didn’t have very many opportunities and the ones we had, we didn’t do much with.”
The Prospects outhit Hastings 11-6; four were for extra bases.
Kennedy had Hastings’ only extra-base hit, a one-out triple in the ninth that was for naught.
“I still have all the confidence in our lineup,” Bay said. “We scored 12 runs on Monday against a really good team. We can do it, our focus just has to be in a different spot. We’ve got to have a sense of urgency and I want us to have energy from the first pitch on and we didn’t have that until the eighth inning.”
Three Prospects recorded multiple hits on the night. Cade Lynam finished 4-for-5 with two doubles and scored a pair of runs. Jase Woita and Matt Goettzman each had two hits.
Hastings plays a doubleheader at Fremont on Monday before hosting the Western Nebraska Pioneers for two games starting Tuesday.
Prospects................300 001 220 — 8 11 1
Sodbusters...............002 000 020 — 4 6 3
W — Jayden Payne. L — Treyton Scully.
2B — P, Cade Lynam 2, Colin Lynam.
3B — P, Jayden Adams. H, Garrett Kennedy.