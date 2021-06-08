FREMONT — For the sixth time in seven games against each other, the Fremont Moo defeated the Hastings Sodbusters Tuesday night.
The Moo knocked off the Sodbusters 4-1 at Moeller Field. Hastings’ only run came in the ninth.
Moo starter Alex Wize scattered five hits and struck out four Sodbusters in seven shutout innings to earn the win.
Fremont broke the ice in the third with a pair of RBI singles and a run-scoring double. The Moo tacked on another in the seventh when Austin Callahan singled in Derian Morphew.
Callahan recorded three hits in four tries for the Moo (11-1). Dillon Sears was 2-for-3.
The Sodbusters (3-8) had just one hit through four innings. Cole Dawson finished 2-for-4 to lead the visitors.
Hastings manufactured its only run when Jack Hammond led off the ninth with a single He took second on a passed ball before advancing on back-to-back sacrifice flies by Carson Cahoy and Ian Riley, who was credited with the RBI.
Facing the Moo for his second straight start, Shane Scott surrendered four runs on nine hits in 6 2/3 innings for the ‘Busters. He struck out six.
The teams meet at Duncan Field on Wednesday night for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.
HAS (3-9)...................................................000 000 001 — 1 6 2
FRE (11-1)..................................................003 000 100 — 4 9 2
W — Alex Wize. L — Shane Scott.
2B — F, Tyler Push.