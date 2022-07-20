The summer season continues to slip further and further from the Hastings Sodbusters. The team’s losing streak reached 10 games with a pair of losses to the Fremont Moo Wednesday night at Duncan Field.
Coming into the doubleheader, the Sodbusters had been walked off twice in their last three games, which were in Fremont last weekend. Twice, Hastings was in position to win then. On Wednesday, that was hardly the case.
Out of 14 innings, the Sodbusters led for two of them, and it was by a single run in game one — a 7-2 loss. Game two — an 8-1 loss — was a runaway after Fremont’s five-run third frame.
“This is how it has been going for us lately. It’s tough,” said Sodbusters coach Luke Bay. “I believe we are a really good team and that’s the part that is really frustrating. I know we are a good team and can play better than what we have been. I’ve got to find the right strings to tug on and help them play with confidence.”
Jake Schroeder threw five shut out innings in the opener of the twinbill before Fremont, which saw him nearly a month ago to the day (June 22), got to him.
The Moo (29-16) loaded the bases with one out and Nico Azpilcueta and Bentley Boekhout registered back-to-back singles for the lead. A sacrifice fly made it 4-1 Moo.
On the Sodbuster bullpen, Moo added three runs in the seventh with help from a triple by Tyler Harrington.
Hastings tried to rally in the bottom half, scoring one run as Aaron Harper singled with two outs to plate Sam Adams, but Fremont starter Evan Panjwani went the distance for the win.
Schroeder took the loss with four strikeouts and two walks, while allowing eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. It differed from his eight-K no decision a month ago.
Bay explained why:
“When we looked at the pitch execution it wasn’t as crisp as it was early. That is what makes seven inning games so hard,” said Bay. “(Schroeder) has been good for us all summer long. I believed in him enough to get us out of the jam.”
The Sodbusters (18-26), who were above .500 before the losing streak began, slipped up in game two, as well.
After starter Nate Zyzda kept them quiet for two frames, the Moo jumped on the board in the third and took a 5-0 lead.
Kanin Dodge hit into a fielder’s choice and got an RBI, then Ben Higdon hit a two-run triple.
At that point, Bay pulled Zyzda for Treyton Scully, who allowed in two more runs — on a fielder’s choice and an error with two outs.
Zyzda went two-plus innings, giving up two hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Scully went the rest of the way, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits with two strikeouts and a walk.
Hastings had its first run in the fourth thanks to a Fremont error, but the Sodbusters couldn’t score after that on Fremont’s Marco Ibarra.
The Moo hurler went all seven innings, giving up one run on four hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
Fremont added two runs in the fifth on a single by Bentley Boekhout, and then one in the sixth on Ben Higdon’s RBI knock.
Hastings, which ranks last in batting average in the Independence League, had just two hits for the first six innings, and finished with four for the contest.
The Sodbusters, who play the Moo Thursday in the series finale, left 15 total guys on base between both games.
“I’m not real sure on what to do or how to approach it,” Bay said, “but obviously we’ve got to do something different and it starts with me and what adjustments we have to make so the guys feel good about themselves and their swings.”
Game one
MOO.................000 004 3 — 7 8 1
SOD..................000 100 0 — 2 8 1
W — Evan Panjwani. L — Jake Schroeder.
2B — H, Aaron Harper.
3B — F, Tyler Harrington.
Game two
MOO (29-16).....005 021 0 — 8 8 1
SOD (18-26)......000 100 0 — 1 4 3
W — Marco Ibarra. L — Nate Zyzda.
3B — F, Ben Higdon.