FREMONT — Sunday marked one week since the Hastings Sodbusters tasted victory. And it'll be at least a day longer with Monday's scheduled off day.
The Fremont Moo (27-16) handed Hastings its eighth consecutive loss Sunday night in a walk-off effort 8-7.
The Sodbusters (18-24) led 7-6 after springing to life for four runs in the eighth inning to burst ahead, but a leadoff single in the bottom of the ninth foreshadowed the bitter ending for the green and gold.
Jacob Shaw was replaced by Brayden Mackey with no outs and the leadoff man on base.
Evan Rowe and Nico Azpilcueta greeted Mackey with back-to-back singles to load the bases before the Hastings pitcher recorded a strikeout.
Derian Morphew, who homered in the eighth to pull the Moo back within one, tied the game with a single to center.
That was all before Mackey drilled Kanin Dodge with a 2-1 fastball to plate the winning run.
The Moo celebrated their fourth win in a row and now own an 11-3 record in the second half of the season as they contend for the final playoff spot from the Nebraskaland division of the Independence League. Western Nebraska clinched the other with their 17-10 first-half mark.
Hastings dropped to 18-24 overall and 4-11 in the second half.
Throughout their losing streak, things have looked promising for the Sodbusters at times. But failure to close out games has been an issue. Five of the eight games have been decided by two runs or less.
The Moo also walked the 'Busters off Friday night in extra innings.
The bullpen atoned for a short start by Jacob Watson, who allowed five runs (two earned) in three innings. Hastings did commit four errors defensively — two in Watson's fateful start of the fourth inning before he was replaced by David Rudd-Grow.
Matt Sagmit threw a scoreless sixth and Shaw followed suit in the seventh before Moprhew halved the lead with his fourth home run of the summer.
Sodbusters manager Luke Bay went right to the bullpen after Shaw permitted the leadoff batter on in the ninth. But the move didn't work the way he'd hoped.
Fremont, which plays three games in Hastings beginning on Tuesday, spoiled the Sodbusters' first multi-home run night of the rummer.
Cam Constantine hit his first of the season and Trevor Mattson his second to give Hastings a chance at a comeback victory.
The Moo gained the early edge with Azpilcueta's solo shot in the third.
Sodbusters (18-24)................000 120 040 — 7 5 4
Fremont (27-16)....................002 300 012 — 8 11 2
W — Tyler Seebaum. L — Brayden Mackey.
2B — F, Bentley Boekhout.
HR — H, Cam Constantine, Trevor Mattson. F, Nico Azpilcueta, Derian Morphew.