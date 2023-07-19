The Hastings Sodbusters defeated the Nebraska Prospects 5-4 on Wednesday to record their fourth straight victory, doubling their longest win streak of the season.
Hastings took the lead in the third inning when Kale Jensen singled home the game’s first run. An inning later, the Sodbusters tacked on three more runs. Back-to-back extra base hits from Rusty Wortman and Landon Gaz — a triple and double, respectively, plated a pair of runs, and Taylor Gill gave Hastings a 4-0 lead with a single.
After the Prospects tied the game at 4-apiece in the top of the sixth, Anthony Chavez singled home Jensen for the eventual game-winning run.
Fred Juden started the game on the mound for Hastings and tossed five innings while giving three unearned runs. Brayden Mackey was credited with the win, after going 1 2/3 innings and striking out three. Niko Riera recorded the save after tossing a scoreless ninth inning.
The Sodbusters will be back on the diamond at Duncan Field Thursday, when they face the Prospects in the series finale.