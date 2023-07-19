The Hastings Sodbusters defeated the Nebraska Prospects 5-4 on Wednesday to record their fourth straight victory, doubling their longest win streak of the season.

Hastings took the lead in the third inning when Kale Jensen singled home the game’s first run. An inning later, the Sodbusters tacked on three more runs. Back-to-back extra base hits from Rusty Wortman and Landon Gaz — a triple and double, respectively, plated a pair of runs, and Taylor Gill gave Hastings a 4-0 lead with a single.

0
0
0
0
0