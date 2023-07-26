GRAND ISLAND — The Hastings Sodbusters are back in the Good Life after a three-game road trip in North Dakota, and it’s good to be back home.
Hastings was swept by the Badlands Big Sticks in North Dakota, but the ‘Busters broke the losing streak with a 6-2 win on Wednesday against the same Big Sticks.
With the American Legion state tournament going on Duncan Field, the Sodbusters played at their alternative home site, Ryder Park in Grand Island. The Sodbuster faithful got to see their home team break a 2-2 tie with a big fly off the bat of Kale Jensen. His sixth home run of the season gave Hastings a 4-2 advantage before a Jaden Stone single made it 5-2.
Anthony Chavez singled home his second RBI of the night in the seventh to give Hastings plenty of breathing room.
Fred Juden got the win for Hastings on the mound, throwing 6 1/3 innings and allowing only two runs while striking out six. Alec Fichter closed things out, throwing a scoreless 2 2/3 innings.
Hastings will be back at its original home at Duncan Field on Thursday, when it will host a doubleheader against the Big Sticks.
Badlands.....010 010 000 — 2 5 1
Hastings......100 130 10X — 6 12 3
W — Fred Juden. L — Austin Cupic.
2B — B, Keenan Proctor, Carson Carey, Cam Yuran; H, Kale Jenson, M Cabranes, T Gill.