After starting its weeklong-plus home stand strong Tuesday with a rout of the Nebraska Prospects, the Sodbusters took two steps back on Wednesday.
July 13, 2023
The first-place Prospects (23-5) earned a doubleheader sweep over the Hastings squad by scores of 7-1 and 9-3 at Duncan Field.
“It’s a good team across the way,” said Sodbusters assistant Vinny Carone. “They hit the ball really, really hard. I thought they gave us opportunities in both games to maybe push across some runs, and we pushed some across late, but obviously too little too late.”
Hastings (8-30) struck first in the opener as Markos Cabranes followed consecutive singles with a sacrifice fly to score Layne Shiers.
But the Sodbusters mustered just one hit after that first inning. The Prospects took the lead with three runs in the third, then added two in the fourth and a run in each the fifth and sixth on starter Markus Miller, who took the loss for Hastings after six innings.
“The big key for both games was just walks and hit-by-pitches. We gave up way too many away,” Carone said. “The defense, I thought, was steady — good enough for us to win a baseball game — but we know they’re going to hit a lot, we can’t give them free bases to help them out as well.”
Hastings issued a combined 10 walks in the 14 innings. Second game starter Fred Juden was responsible for five. He also gave up six hits, which led to six runs in the nightcap loss.
The Prospects poured it on early in game two, scoring four runs in the first. They led 8-0 before Shiers singled and scored Taylor Gill in the home half of the sixth. Kale Jensen then came around on an error following a double by Cabranes.
“Really, I think, yesterday was them giving us opportunities,” Carone said of Hastings’ 15-8 series-opening win. “They walked a lot of guys, hit a lot of guys and also made some errors, which gives us more of an opportunity.
“Today I think the pitchers were a little sharper.”
Hastings takes Thursday off before welcoming in the Oahe Zap for a three-game weekend set beginning Friday at 6:35 p.m.