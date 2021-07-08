The Hastings Sodbusters battled back from a 7-0 deficit and put the tying runs on base in the ninth inning, but came up a clutch hit short in a 9-7 loss to Fremont Moo Thursday night at Duncan Field.
On “Christmas in July Night,” sponsored by Goodfellows, Hastings (9-28) nearly sent its fans home with an early present, but Moo reliever Steven Boyd struck out pinch hitter Cameron McClure with two men on base to squelch the come-from-behind bid.
Sodbuster starting pitcher Will Horton was knocked around for seven runs in his 5 2/3 innings of work yet kept Hastings in the game long enough to make it interesting in the final frame. He surrendered nine hits, struck out five, and walked two with one hit batsman.
Trevor DuBray and Hastings’ own Jake Schroeder pitched 1 1/3 and two innings, respectively, with Schroeder firing shutout innings over the final two frames.
“That’s all we were looking for out of Horton was to pound the zone and get quick outs,” Sodbuster head coach Chandler Wagoner said. “Obviously he didn’t keep the pitch count down as well as we would have liked, but they had some tough at bats against him and he kept us in the game, even after giving up the six spot (in the third inning).
“Schroeder came in and did a nice job and DuBray was great for us tonight in his first outing with us. I think our pitchers did a great job and our hitters did a great job of battling back.”
Wagoner was tossed from the game in the fourth inning for what he considered to be a disrespectful tone exhibited toward his players by the umpire. His ejection followed that of Sodbuster third baseman Trevor Mattson, who was tossed for comments made after striking out in the fourth inning.
“I just didn’t like how he was talking to the players to begin with,” Wagoner said. “It wasn’t about balls and strikes. Defending my players is something that’s important to me and I don’t think Trevor Mattson did anything to get ejected.”
That his team was able to plate the potential winning run in the final frame exhibited the kind of no-quit determination Wagoner has been pining for all season long, he said. That said, it was still a disappointing loss.
“That’s all I’ve talked about with these guys when we’re down in the last inning — bring the tying run to the plate,” he said. “We found a way to get them on base, which was huge.
“With a 3-2 count and two outs, a ball (hit) in the gap probably ties that game. Obviously that’s not on McClure, that was his first at bat of the game, but it was a tough one.”
Fremont initially controlled the game following a six-run third inning.
Hastings trimmed the lead to three runs with four runs in its half of the fourth, which chased Moo starter Dawson Lindner from the game.
The Fremont bullpen bridged the final five innings to improve to a 26-12 record, which is second best in the Expedition League. First in relief, Brendon Jones was the winner. Steven Boyd earned the save with two ninth-inning strikeouts.
FRE (26-12)….106 000 200 — 9 13 2
HAS (9-28)…....00 400 111 — 7 11 3
W — Brendon Joness. L — Will Horton.
S — Steven Boyd.
2B — F, Baskin, Reller. H, Solis, Cahoy, Fiene.