GERING — Credit Jacob Watson and the weather for securing a series sweep this weekend for the Hastings Sodbusters over the Western Nebraska Pioneers.
Watson completed five innings of three-hit ball and the weather did the rest in a game that was deemed official before the home half of the sixth in front of 606 fans at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.
But what a six innings of offense they were for the Sodbusters (9-4), who repped out 13 hits for 12 runs in their shut out victory.
Sawyer Duddleston notched three hits and as many RBI to lead a top of the order that finished a combined 8-for-18 with 11 runs batted in.
Garrett Kennedy was the only Sodbuster without a hit, but he scored a run.
Brett Zimmerman had two hits while Dallan Quigley and Aaron Harper each plated two runs with their bats.
Hastings scored in each of the first three frames and finalized the margin in the fifth. The Sodbusters slugged four doubles.
Blake Scott roped a two-out two-bagger for two runs in the first after the Pioneers failed to convert a dropped third strike that extended the inning.
Another two-out rally ensued in the second with Harper doubling in Teagan Tamiya and Duddleston scoring Harper with a single. Duddleston came around on Zimmerman's double.
Larson led the third off with two bases before Tyson Gerdes (single) and Kennedy (hit by pitch) reached.
Following a pitching change, Tamiya scored Larson, Harper walked to bring in Gerdes, and Duddleston wore a pitch to jog home Kennedy.
Quigley was hit in a 1-1 count to start the fifth and touched home on Zimmerman's sacrifice fly.
Not all game stats were input on the Independence League's website.
The Sodbusters have yet to lose a series this summer. They did lose the opener to North Platte last week, but game two was rained out.
Hastings welcomes in the Badlands Big Sticks for three games beginning Monday at Duncan Field. The Big Sticks lead the Great Plains division at 9-5. The Sodbusters are in the Nebraskaland division.
Hastings (9-4)...............233 040 xxx — 12 13 0
W. Nebraska (10-7)........000 00x xxx — 0 3 1
W — Jacob Watson. L — Adrian Short.
2B — H, Harper, Zimmerman, Scott, Larson.
Game 2: Pioneers 2, Sodbusters 1
The Pioneers jumped out to a 2-0 lead Saturday and held on for their lone victory of the series.
They loaded the bases on Hastings starter JT Cafferty in the second inning with three straight singles and cashed in on a double play ball from the bat of Jake Curtis.
Western Nebraska added an unearned run in the fifth when Curtis reached on an error to begin the frame. He boosted the lead on a sacrifice fly by Eric Smelko.
The Sodbusters joined the scoring in the sixth off Pios starter Paul Panduro. Duddleston walked and stole before Nick Jones singled. Gerdes then halved the lead with a sac fly.
The Sodbusters couldn't find the tying run despite leaving runners in scoring position in the first, fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Twice they were 90-feet away.
Hastings outhit the home team 6-4, with a pair coming from Duddleston. Sam Adams added a double.
Gerdes did produce a defensive highlight in the game, robbing a Western Nebraska home run to left field by timing his jump just right at the wall. It saved what would have been a two-run shot off the bat of Adam Enyart.
Hastings..................000 001 000 — 1 6 1
W. Nebraska.............010 010 00x — 2 4 0
W — Paul Panduro. L — JT Cafferty.
2B — H, Adams.