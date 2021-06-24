Hastings Sodbusters had a bit of trouble navigating the bases and had to settle for a split in their twinbill against the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs Wednesday evening, losing the first game 7-2, and hanging on to take the nightcap, 10-8.
Over-aggressive base running kept the Sodbusters from building on their two-run first inning in the opener, with runners cut down attempting steals in both the second and third innings. The team managed just five hits in the opener — all singles — two of them coming off the bat of designated hitter Jack Hammond. First baseman Trevor Mattson picked up the lone RBI for Hastings, with its second run scoring on a passed ball.
Starting pitcher Shane Scott worked six innings in a losing effort, fanning six opposite two walks and two hit batsmen. Reliever Manny Herrera gave up a run in his lone inning of work, with a hit batsman coming around to score.
Sodbusters head coach Chandler Wagoner was bothered by the mental lapses that ultimately doomed his squad in the opener.
“I thought we ran ourselves out of some big innings,” he said. “We made some big mistakes on the bases that cost us some crooked numbers on the scoreboard, which was tough to handle.
“I told the guys between games that if we do our job on the bases and be smart and think the game before it happens we’re going to be able to hit enough to score some runs. We just didn’t get that done in the first game.”
Runs were at a premium the second time around, with 10 of them crossing the plate in six frames of hitting. Yet the game turned into a nail-biter in the final frame, with the visitors pushing across two runs and putting the tying runs on base before closer Jake Bigham struck out pinch hitter Chase Keeton swinging with runners on the corners to end the threat.
The right-hander surrendered four runs in his three innings of work but was clutch when it mattered, enabling Wagoner the chance to give the rest of his bullpen a much-needed night off.
“Bigham emptied the tank for us and I appreciate him going out there and giving us some big innings,” he said. “He found a way to get out of trouble and we had the lead in the end. That’s all you can ask for.”
Sodbusters starting pitcher Jeremy Schneider picked up one strikeout and left the game after giving up four runs on two hits in four innings of work. He walked two and hit two and kept Hastings in the game, departing with a 6-4 lead that evaporated one inning later.
Wagoner said he was glad to see his team take advantage of the wildness exhibited by Sabre Dogs’ hurlers in the nightcap. Three walks and three hit batsmen helped fuel the Sodbusters’ six-hit attack.
“I think that’s one thing that we’ve struggled with this year is when a pitcher starts throwing a lot of balls we kind of help him get out of trouble,” Wagoner said. “Today we did a good job letting them kind of beat themselves there for a little bit.”
Hastings returns to the diamond Thursday for its finale against the the Sabre Dogs at noon.
Game one
SV (18-8).....002 400 1 – 7 9 1
Hastings (7-17).....200 000 0 – 2 5 1
W: (SV) Eric Wallington
L: (H) Shane Scott
2B: (SV) Cadyn Schwabe, (SV) Beau Brewer, (SV) Chase Keeton, (SV) Cullen Hannigan
Game two
Souris Valley......102 120 2 – 8 10 1
Hastings......201 340 X – 10 6 2
W: (H) Jake Bigham
L: (SV) Matt Jackson
2B: (SV) Allen Grier