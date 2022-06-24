Brayden Mackey has had an up-and-down summer playing for the Hastings Sodbusters.
Friday night was an “up” moment for the hometown pitcher.
Mackey entered the Independence League ballgame against the Nebraska Prospects and produced his second scoreless outing of the summer to help the Sodbusters post a shut out in the series opener.
“Brayden Mackey threw really well; I’m very proud of him and his growth over the last month has just been outstanding to see,” said Hastings coach Luke Bay, whose team was a 14-0 winner at Duncan Field.
“His confidence is booming. There’s still some things we can work on, but he’s going in the right direction.”
Mackey entered the game in a pressure situation and shined with flying colors. He inherited a bases-loaded situation in relief of Sodbuster starter Liam Grimble and got the Prospects’ five-hole, Zachary Johnson, to roll over.
Johnson entered the night hitting .372. He’s headed to the University of Nebraska in the fall after garnering junior college All-American honors this spring while playing for Southeast Community College.
“(Mackey) kept them off the scoreboard and that’s what he needed to do,” Bay said. “He kept the momentum in our dugout.”
Mackey also prevented the Prospects from scoring in both the seventh and eighth when they had runners 90-feet away.
“The more you can get out of those jams you realize ‘I can do this’ and ‘I really am a good pitcher,’ “ Bay said. “He’s just going to keep getting better each time out.”
The confidence is needed for Mackey after he was drilled for eight runs (four earned) on six hits in just 1 1/3 innings during the season opening series in Casper, and then six runs (all earned) on five hits in one inning three days later against Spearfish.
In 8 2/3 innings since, Mackey has lowered his earned run average from 38.57 to 10.64 after Friday night’s outing.
Friday also marked Mackey’s first winning decision of the summer. He’s officially 1-0.
The result of the game was really never in question, despite Bay’s frustrations with the offense’s fast start and then lull four the next four innings.
“I didn’t really like the fact that we scored three in the first and didn’t score again until, what, the sixth?” he said. “We sat back, got a little complacent and a little too comfortable. Thankfully we were able to extend the lead.”
Behind his offense’s initial outburst, Grimble worked around a handful of baserunners to maintain the advantage.
The Sodbusters (14-8) starter lasted 4 2/3, struck out three and walked four. The Prospects had just two hits off him.
“He threw a lot of strikes for us,” Bay said of Grimble.
When he gave way for Mackey, the Hastings offense also reappeared.
Brandon Larson, who finished 4-for-6 on the night, drove in two of three runs with his one-out triple in the sixth inning.
A two-out error by the Prospects on a ball batted by Teagan Tamiya added two more runs for the ‘Busters.
If 8-0 wasn’t enough, Hastings plated six more for good measure in the eighth.
“Great teams, they keep playing no matter what the scoreboard is. They keep playing hard and doing things at a high level,” Bay said. “That’s what we did tonight.”
The Sodbusters didn’t fully commit to that attitude when they let a lead slip late against Fremont on Wednesday night.
“I think the recency factor of blowing a lead (played into it),” Bay said.
Brett Zimmerman’s only hit on the night put the Sodbusters into double digits. He cleared the bags in the eighth with a two-out double.
Hastings had 12 hits to the Prospects’ three. Trevor Mattson and Danny Garcia each notched two hits. Garcia added three RBI and was on base four times.
The series continues Saturday and concludes Sunday. Both games have a 6:35 p.m. scheduled first pitch.
Prospects......000 000 000 — 0 3 1
SOD...........300 005 06x — 14 12 1
W — Brayden Mackey. L — Joshua Kilzer.
2B — H, Zimmerman.
3B — H, Larson.