In a season marred by inconsistencies and the inability to hit in the clutch, the Hastings Sodbusters ended a sub-.500 season on a winning note, downing the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks, 2-1, on a walk-off single by cleanup hitter Matt Halbach with one out in the eighth inning of a scheduled seven-inning contest at Duncan Field.
With little to play for except their fans, Hastings put forth one of its better efforts of the season to hang a loss on Whiskey Jack reliever Dylan Kuester following a dominant effort by Wheat City starter Matt Dalquist. The right-hander stymied the Sodbusters’ substitute-heavy lineup, scattering three hits over six innings with seven strikeouts and two walks. His only run allowed was unearned.
Hastings pitchers were equal to the task, with starter Jake Bigham firing two scoreless innings and a quartet of relievers — Jeremy Schneider, Jacob Shaw, Will Horton, and Ryan Melvin — allowing just one run the rest of the way, no-hitting the visitors over the final five frames.
Halbach, who knocked out two of Hastings’ four hits, delivered the game winner with a fly ball single that chased home designated runner-on-second Blake Tyrell from third base to earn him a back-slap attack from his teammates in short right field.
“It felt good,” Halbach said. “Coming up to the plate with runners on second and third, I knew what my job was: to put something in the outfield and get a base hit. I got a good enough pitch up in the zone and I was on time and drove one in the gap.
“I knew once I hit it that it was going to drop. It was a good feeling to have all my teammates over there to push me around at first base.”
Though it hardly diminishes the team’s poor record on the season, Halbach said he and the team were proud to go out on a winning note. It was the kind of effort that showed just how far the team had come in recent weeks, albeit far too late to make any sort of run at a playoff bid.
“When we first got here, we didn’t win too many games — there were keys we had to figure out — (but) as you can see, during the end of the season we started winning and putting it together.
“It’s great to see. The pitching really improved. The hitting really improved. It’s awesome that everyone got better and that by the end of the year we were winning most of our games. It was a good adventure to be on.”
For Sodbuster head coach Chandler Wagoner, the game served as a reminder of what may have been had the team been able to come together sooner than later. Even so, the final few weeks of the season gave players and fans alike something positive to remember the year by in a season wrought with forgettable defeats.
With eight wins over its final 10 games, Hastings ends it season 22-37 record. Wheat City sits 21-37.
Hastings will not play its final five road games of the season against Wheat City and Pierre because none of the teams has enough players to field a team due to players returning to school, Wagoner said.
“It (the win) was a good way to finish it,” Wagoner said. “It was a fun summer. The last few weeks it’s been cool to see them compete every day.
“I feel like we’re a lot better than we were a month ago (and) finished on a good note. For a while it was a struggle but I think our guys just got a lot better and it was fun to watch them grow throughout the summer.”
WCWJ (21-37).............................. 001 000 00 — 1 3 2
HAS (22-37)...................................010 000 01 — 2 4. 0
W — Ryan Melvin. L — Dylan Kuester.
3B — WC, Houston Fogelstrom.