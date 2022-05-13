RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Hastings Sodbusters are still waiting for an answer on the fate of their 2022 summer collegiate baseball season after hearing Thursday in South Dakota’s Seventh Circuit Court.
The decision on whether the Sodbusters and six other teams are in violation of contractual agreements with the Expedition League is expected to come early next week, according to team co-owner Scott Galusha.
No settlement has been able to be reached between Expedition League president Steve Wagner and any of the parties thus far in a dispute that has been going on for eight months.
The other owners being sued represent the Badlands Big Sticks of Dickinson, N.D.; Fremont Moo; Spearfish (S.D.) Sasquatch; Hub City Hotshots of Aberdeen, S.D.; Casper (Wyoming) HorseHeads and Western Nebraska Pioneers (Gering).
Galusha, who was officially cleared of obligations by the court on Thursday, remains confident the Sodbusters will have a season in their new venture, Independence League Baseball. Their first home game at Duncan Field is scheduled for May 31.
Galusha has been absolved because the Sodbusters’ debts reportedly owed to Wagner and the Expedition League were through the franchise’s original agreement signed by Bryan Frew, who founded the team in 2017.
Frew has been traveling to Rapid City for the hearings along with representatives’ from Minneapolis-based law firm Dady & Gardner, which is collectively representing all seven defecting teams.
Judge Stacy Wickre of the Seventh Circuit Court in Rapid City is hearing the case.
According to the Expedition League’s lawsuit against the teams, the Sodbusters owners owe $162,500 in unpaid affiliation fees, $63,905 in league dues and $2,648 for unreimbursed expenses.
The Expedition League also is asking for $60,000 as its share of estimated contractually-due season revenue.
The lawsuit states that the Sodbusters and other teams are prohibited from participating in another baseball league for three years with the penalty of facing a payment of $2 million or 200% of the team’s previous year’s annual gross revenue, whichever is greater.
The agreement with the league, signed Aug. 28, 2017, also allegedly prevents the use of affiliate service marks, such as team names and logos, to represent a baseball team for two years after the agreement is terminated.
Another section of the agreement, the lawsuit states, prohibits a team from being involved with a baseball team within 100 miles of the stadium in which the team plays its home games for two years following termination.
Independence League Baseball has new franchises in North Platte and Omaha, as well as Laramie, Wyoming. Omaha is within that proximity to the Fremont Moo.
The defecting teams filed a counterclaim lawsuit on March 17 against Wagner and the Expedition League, in which the Sodbusters claim losses of $253,000.
The lawsuit centers on allegations that the existence of the franchised baseball enterprise was based on the illegal sale of unregistered franchises by and through false and misleading statements.
Though referred to as affiliates, the defendants claim the teams were, in fact, franchises.
They say Wagner didn’t provide any of the required disclosures prior to the sale of the franchises.
They also allege Wagner provided financial performance representation, but it failed to meet what was required by law.
Instead, they say Wagner projected that the teams would realize profits between 6.7% and 19.77% in their first year without anything to base it upon.
The teams also allege the Expedition League failed to provide the support franchisees reasonably expected to receive, including failure to secure umpires, among other necessary operations staff, for games or properly feeding and housing players.