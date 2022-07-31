The Hastings Sodbusters can finally close the book on a year that began with the franchise’s best start in its five-year history.
The magic that sparked the team’s 8-3 mark through 11 games in the first season of Independence League Baseball didn’t stick around long.
Forty-one games later and the Sodbusters end their season 20-32. Division rival Fremont sent them out with a 9-8 defeat Saturday night at Duncan Field.
It was the 20th Sodbuster loss by three runs or less and the 10th by one run.
That was the story of the season and the finale was a microcosm of it. Hastings found itself in the lead with but a few innings to play and the edge disappeared by game’s end.
On Saturday, it was a valiant comeback effort by the home team, which dug itself first into a 4-0 hole and later a 6-1 crater through the first half of the nine-inning game.
Fremont (35-20), which clinched a playoff berth with Friday night’s win, capitalized on two Sodbuster errors in the second inning to go up 4-0 on starter Laif Hultine, who was charged with six runs (two earned) when his outing ended after 3 1/3 innings.
That seemed like the beginning of the end for the ‘Busters, who had been out of playoff contention for most of the second half of the season. Their 10-game losing skid that ended July 21 all but certified a week or two at home for the players on the roster before returning to their respective college programs.
To Hastings’ credit, the Sodbusters battled back, like manager Luke Bay lauded them for when he performed his final postgame radio interview before heading for Northeastern State University, where he’ll be the head assistant coach.
“The character of these guys, especially in the second half, to show up every day and continue to fight and continue to play even when we knew we were out of it — we weren’t playing for anything,” Bay said to broadcaster Josh Salmon. “We were playing for pride and because the scoreboard was on.”
Following a five-run rally with two outs in the sixth, that scoreboard in the field of play at Duncan Field, showed the Sodbusters ahead one final time this summer.
Matt Lemke’s looping double over third base plated the first two runs, then Lemke took third on a passed ball and home on a wild pitch.
Now a one-run game, Jacob Shaw worked a walk, Garrett Kennedy singled, and Sawyer Duddleston doubled in the left-center gap for a Sodbuster lead.
It was gone in a flash, lasting as long as the $720 winnings in the split-the-pot drawing. Lucky ticket holder, Tribune editor Andy Raun, donated it to Hastings Goodfellows, which was the game sponsor (“Christmas in July”) and beneficiary of the raffle.
Fremont loaded the bases and Carter Sintek doubled off reliever Ryan Jacobs for the last lead change.
The Moo scored again in the eighth, as did the Sodbusters, who left the tying run on third base in the inning.
Hastings stranded the tying man in the ninth, as well, and watched its season come to a close.
During Friday night’s game, Sodbusters co-owner and general manager Scott Galusha confirmed to the crowd there would be baseball played in 2023.
Who will coach the team — and play for it — will be announced at a later date.
“This community deserves a winner,” said Bay, who assisted the Sodbusters in 2021. “I’m frustrated with myself, and I wish I could have given them a winning team, but I’m so thankful for them turning up every night and cheering us on.
“One of the things I talked about with our players was legacy and what you leave behind when you move on. I hope I’m leaving this place better than when I found it.”
Moo (35-20)...........................042 000 210 — 9 13 2
Sodbusters (20-32)..................010 015 010 — 8 9 2
W — Jason Axelberg. L — Max Sagmit. S — Tyler Seebaum.
2B — F, Taylor, Graf, Sintek. S, Sawyer Duddleston, Matt Lemke.