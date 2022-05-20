The Hastings Sodbusters received good news ahead of the weekend, four days before they are set to start the 2022 summer season.
Judge Stacy Wickre of the Seventh Circuit Court in Rapid City ruled Friday in favor of the Sodbusters and the six other former Expedition League teams in their case against the league as they try to defect and establish a new summer baseball league, Independence League Baseball.
Teams receiving the news included the Badlands Big Sticks of Dickinson, N.D.; Fremont Moo; Spearfish (S.D.) Sasquatch; Hub City Hotshots of Aberdeen, S.D.; Casper (Wyoming) HorseHeads and Western Nebraska Pioneers (Gering).
"We got the email this morning that we're good to play baseball and we're just extremely happy," said Sodbusters co-owner and general manager Scott Galusha.
"It's refreshing to know that baseball is safe in our community and we're looking forward to putting out a great product for the city of Hastings for years to come."
Expedition League owner and president Steve Wagner was attempting to prohibit the league's former members from playing baseball this summer through a breach of contract lawsuit.
At a May 11 hearing in Rapid City, South Dakota, Wagner moved to file an injunction to further prevent that from happening.
Wickre ruled against the injunction and the non-compete clause, which opened the door for the Sodbusters to play immediately this summer.
Galusha said the rest of the lawsuit will play out unless settlements are reached between the parties.
Wagner's lawsuit argued the franchises were violating various parts of their agreements with the Expedition League, including the use of affiliate service marks, such as team names and logos, to represent a baseball team for two years after the agreement is terminated.
Wagner was also seeking millions of dollars in restitution from the seven teams.
According to the league's lawsuit, the Sodbusters owners owed $162,500 in unpaid affiliation fees, $63,905 in league dues and $2,648 for unreimbursed expenses.
The Expedition League was also asking for $60,000 as its share of estimated contractually-due season revenue.
The defecting teams filed a counterclaim lawsuit in March that alleged the league actually owed them a total of close to $1.5 million. And, among other items, the league failed to follow through with the reasonable support franchises expected to receive.
Independence League Baseball was announced in October 2021 via press release.
Along with the aforementioned seven teams, it has new franchises in North Platte and Omaha, as well as Laramie, Wyoming.
The league begins play May 24. The Sodbusters play Tuesday night in Fremont. Their first home game is May 31.
"We were hoping it wasn't going to be so many bumps in the road," Galusha said. "But we're glad this is finally behind us and we can officially say we're playing baseball."