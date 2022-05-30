Scott Galusha was catching his breath Monday night before the Sodbusters co-owner and general manager is wheezing once more inside what he hopes is a packed Duncan Field for Tuesday night’s home opener.
He also may have been recovering from the altitude in Casper, Wyoming, where he guided the team on its first road trip during the inaugural season of Independence League Baseball.
Galusha played manager over the weekend as he and the Sodbusters awaited to arrival of head coach Luke Bay, who was wrapping things up at Kansas State, where he has spent the last two seasons as a graduate assistant and player before that.
Bay got to Hastings on Monday and will write Tuesday’s lineup and call the shots from the third base dugout where he served as an assistant coach last summer.
Familiarity is a theme on this year’s Sodbuster roster. The most up-to-date roster shows 12 players who have worn the green and gold before. That doesn’t include former pitcher Jake Bigham, who will serve as an assistant coach this season.
“We’re really in good shape,” Galusha said. “That’s a testament to our community, that we’ve got guys who want to come back. That says a lot about the Sodbusters, but also the community — they love these guys. There aren’t a lot of places that get the sort of support we get and it’s neat when they want to come back.”
The roster Galusha and second assistant Chris Ceballos (pronounced ce-buy-os) carried to Casper left as series winners. Hastings took two of three games from the HorseHeads, who are one of the seven teams to also defect from the Expedition League for the Independence League.
“Any time you win a series, you’ve got to be happy with it,” Galusha said.
Hastings won the season opener Friday night 15-7. Dallan Quigley impressed from the leadoff spot, going 4-for-4 and scoring four of the five times he reached base. Layne Sheirs also scored four runs for the ‘Busters.
The Sodbusters eked out a 9-8 win in game two Saturday at Mike Lansing Field by scoring two runs in the top of the ninth. Back-to-back triples by Quigley and Blake Scott put Hastings in front and second-year Sodbuster Manny Herrera closed it out on the mound.
Casper got payback in a 17-7 game three win against a short-handed Sodbuster pitching staff and a lackluster defense.
“We made all the plays we were supposed to make Friday and Saturday,” Galusha said. “We made a few mistakes that really cost us on Sunday and the game got out of hand, but for the most part we did a great job defensively all weekend and the pitching was good enough for what we had.”
Hastings was scheduled to play three games in Fremont before going west to Casper, but all three were rained out.
Thus, an eight-hour bus trip kicked off the season. And not necessarily in a bad way.
“If I had my way, we’d start on a long road trip every year,” Galusha said. “It’s so key for these guys to be in hotel rooms together, to hang out all the time together. It’s just the camaraderie of summer baseball; they’re forced to get to know each other. We had a lot of fun.”
Those bonds will cost the Sodbusters a few players for a night or two later this summer when some of the returning members attend Shane Scott’s wedding.
Scott was a pitcher on last year’s team and has invited a number of Sodbusters to either be in his wedding party or attend as guests — all because they bonded over baseball in Hastings.
“We might be a little thin that night,” Galusha said, “but that is so cool that they’ve made lifelong relationships over summer baseball.”
What will be year five of Sodbuster baseball in Hastings looked murky even just a few weeks ago with pending lawsuits because of the decision to uproot and create the Independence League alongside six other owners and a handful of new franchises.
But Galusha and assistant general manager Trevor Overmiller have maintained optimism and a full-steam-ahead mentality through the legal battle.
They were confident baseball would be played and they were right.
The injunction filed by the Expedition League and its owner Steve Wagner was denied by a judge in Rapid City, South Dakota. The non-compete clause was also void.
Although the decision came just more than a week before the season was set to open, the Sodbusters were prepared as if there was no lawsuit at all, Galusha said.
Asked what he’s most looking forward to Tuesday night, Galusha said two words: “The fans.”
“I want them to feel the appreciation that we have for the support that we got from our community,” he said. “We’ve worked really hard at this, and we always knew in the back of our minds we were going to play baseball, but maybe the best part of our job is that we get to sit back (Tuesday night) and watch baseball and see what we’ve worked on the past six or eight months.”
Some of that work included diversifying concession choices. Additions for the time being include chicken fingers, fries, and mozzarella sticks. The classic ballpark cuisine remains intact, as well.
Don’t forget the beer. Or the “Beer Batter” on the opposing team whose failures may result in discounted adult beverages.
Programs will be digital this season, accessible through a QR code.
Galusha, who has been involved with the team since 2019, said this season saw more season ticket sales than the previous four.
Those ticket holders will see some new foes in the fledgling league, and even the United States Military All-Stars on July 6.
But first, it’s an old friend.
First pitch with the Spearfish Sasquatch is 6:35 p.m. Tuesday night at Duncan Field. Gates open at 5:45 p.m.