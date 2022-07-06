There was a time when Luke Bay, Chris Ceballos and Bryan Frew all did what they did Wednesday night on a regular basis.
Now? Not so much.
The same could be said for those across the diamond: the United States Military All-Stars.
Baseball might have been their top priority one day. Now it’s protecting and serving our country in various branches of the military.
Occasionally, they all still play.
Bay and Ceballos, old teammates at Kansas State, played catch 60 feet, 6 inches apart for 6 1/3 innings of the family-friendly exhibition game at Duncan Field.
“I got to catch one of my best friends,” Ceballos said. “Probably the last time we’ll ever get to do that so that was a really fun time.”
For the visitors — most active, some retired from military service, Frew caught the entire game for the third time in five days.
“I was supposed to play outfield and pitch a little bit,” Frew said, “but I got called by the coach and he’s like: ‘Do you have any (catching) gear?’”
Frew, who was never a catcher during his career that led him to pro ball, will continue to squat behind the dish the rest of the week in games at Fremont and North Platte.
“It’s been 13 years since I’ve played meaningful baseball, but it feels like no time has passed,” Frew said. “When you strap the gear on or get in the box, it just feels so natural.”
Although, there were few things natural about Wednesday’s exhibition that ended a 5-2 win for the Sodbusters.
See “Pregame ceremony military-style, featuring ‘Taps’ and ‘Old Glory’ ” for starters. Then jump in your textbook to “Team statistician starts in right field and bats second.”
“We almost had a little too much fun,” said Sodbusters co-owner Scott Galusha, who was acting field manager.
But Wednesday was about much more than a baseball game. It was for what Frew’s No. 32 jersey read: “Honor.”
USMA reliever Hector Melendez garnered a ton of it after wearing a line drive back up the box in the eighth inning. Then, after a break for the singing of “God Bless the USA,” returning to pitch the rest of the frame.
“It clipped his mitt, busted his nose, wiped it off and got back to playing. We’re tough, man,” said All-Stars coach Bodacious “Bodie” Ball, whose team was held scoreless for the first five innings by Bay.
The Sodbusters head coach was pulled at 90 pitches by Galusha, having finished his outing with a strikeout to lead off the seventh.
“I can’t remember the last time I had that much fun. I still love competing,” Bay said. “That last fastball I threw, I emptied the tank.”
At the very least, Bay hopes his performance, the fun atmosphere — and especially the result — inspires his roster the rest of the way.
The Sodbusters needed a victory, even if it doesn’t technically count toward Independence League play.
“I think it’s good for the boys,” Bay said. “I’ll be curious to see how this moment impacts the way we play the rest of the summer.”
Hastings scored runs in the first, third and eighth innings.
Aaron Harper doubled in Garrett Kennedy to give the Sodbusters the 1-0 lead. Ceballos had an RBI single in the third.
A wild pitch broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth, another made it a two-run game and then Jacob Shaw barreled a ball off Melendez for the final tally.
The All-Stars capitalized on a pair of Sodbuster errors after Bay’s exit to get on the board. They manufactured the tying run in the eighth after back-to-back walks began the frame.
When the game concluded, the teams posed for a photo at home plate to commemorate the experience.
Some members did a faux jersey swap for the purpose of photos as well.
“It was just a neat opportunity,” Galusha said. “A lot of these things I try to do (for the Sodbusters) are for the education of young men. Everybody doesn’t get a chance to do this all the time.
“What a special moment for all these kids to be able to play with these guys, to understand what they’re doing and what their real jobs are. It’s baseball and it’s fun, but it makes us realize how fortunate we are that we get to play baseball. It’s because of these guys.”
USMA..........000 001 010 — 2 4 0
Sodbusters...101 000 03x — 5 8 3