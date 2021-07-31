Dominant pitching and plenty of hitting led the way for the Hastings Sodbusters in their 10-0 win over the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks on Friday at Duncan Field.
Hastings pitcher Treyton Scully fired a complete-game three-hit shutout. Meanwhile his teammates showed who was boss at the plate by registering 10 hits.
Scully never relented in the 7-inning contest between the two Expedition League teams. He appeared to be stronger in the later innings, shutting the side down in order each of the final three frames.
The Whiskey Jacks hit only hits were singles, and only one base runner got as far as second base.
Scully gave up a hit in the first inning, another in the second and the final hit in the fourth.
“This was a quality start by Scully, and we needed that,” said Sodbuster manager Chandler Wagoner. “Toward the end of summer everybody is light on arms. So that was huge for us. Today he dominated. It was awesome to see.”
The Sodbuster batters gave Scully a two-run cushion in the first inning, then scored four in the second inning. They added three more runs in the third inning and another in the sixth.
Matt Halbach led the Sodbusters’ batting with a single and two triples. He also scored a run in the sixth frame. It apparently was Halbach’s first time hitting two triples in a game.
“That was cool for him. I asked him when he got to third that second time if he’d ever done that before. He said ‘no’,” Wagoner said.
Cole Dawson had a good night with the bat and on the base paths by clouting a double, a single and scoring twice. Also scoring two runs each were Ommar Jackson, Luke Solis and Nick Carlson. Carlson also had a double.
Hastings’ J.T. Cafferty slapped an RBI single. Jacob Shaw slashed a two-run single and also scored a run.
“(Wheat City) struggled throwing strikes early. We jumped on him quick. That was fun to see,” Wagoner said. “I think our guys are locked in at the plate. That really hasn’t been a huge problem for us. Obviously getting the big hit with two outs has been. But today we got on them early and stayed on them.”
The Sodbusters and Whiskey Jacks meet again today in the second of a three-game series with Wheat City. It marks the final home series of the season for Hastings.
“All we can ask for is another quality start from our pitcher. If we can get that, then I think we’ll be fine,” Wagoner said.
WC (21-35)….……000 000 0 — 0 3 1
HAS (20-37)………..243 000 X — 10 10 1
WP — Treyton Scully. LP — Jake Anderson
2B — H, Cole Dawson, Nick Carlson.
3B — H, Matt Halbach, 2.