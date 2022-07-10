NORTH PLATTE — The Hastings Sodbusters earned a split with Nebraskaland division leader North Platte on Sunday.
The Sodbusters (18-17) took the first game 7-3 before falling 3-0 in the nightcap at Bill Wood Field.
Trevor Mattson hit his first home run of the summer, a three-run shot in the third inning, to kickstart the Hastings offense in the opener.
That came after a two-run single by Brandon Larson that staked Hastings to a 6-1 lead. Nick Jones singled in Garrett Kennedy in the first inning before North Platte’s Conor Higgs scored on an error in the second to tie the game.
Hastings added insurance in the seventh on Larson’s sacrifice fly to give Jacob Watson a winning decision. Watson threw six innings and scattered five hits while striking out one and walking one.
North Platte broke a stalemate in the sixth inning of game two as the Plainsmen got to Sodbuster starter Jake Schroeder.
The first four Plainsmen reached, plating two runs before Schroeder’s removal.
Higgs broke the scoreless tie with an RBI single and Giancarlo Servin singled in Drew Sturgeon.
Higgs eventually came around on Sage McMinn’s sac fly off of reliever Ryan Jacobs.
North Platte starter Peyton Leon kept the Sodbusters quiet, allowing just two hits in a complete game effort. He struck out 11 batters and the only threat he faced was a leadoff double by Blake Scott in the fourth.
The teams finish the series in North Platte on Monday before coming to Duncan Field for three more.
Game one
HAS............................105 000 1 — 7 5 4
NPP.............................010 002 0 — 3 6 1
W — Jacob Watson. L — Carlton Perkins.
2B — NP, Drew Sturgeon, Lucas Johnson, Oskar Stark.
HR — H, Trevor Mattson.
Game two
HAS (18-17).....................000 000 0 — 0 2 0
NPP (21-13).....................000 003 x — 3 5 0
W — Peyton Leon. L — Jake Schroeder.
2B — Blake Scott.