NORTH PLATTE — The Hastings Sodbusters opened their road trip with the split of a doubleheader on Friday, going 1-1 against the North Platte Plainsmen. Hastings took game one of the twin bill 2-1 before dropping the nightcap 4-1.
In the opener, it was Sam Adams' RBI single in the top of the final inning that proved to be the difference. Adams went up to the plate with two outs and runners on first and second. Facing a full count, Adams drove in Dallan Quigley to give the 'Busters a 2-1 advantage.
After Hastings took the lead in the seventh — the final frame of the shortened game, due to being a doubleheader — Jacob Watson sat the Plainsmen down in order, polishing off a a solid performance on the mound.
Watson, who started the game for the Sodbusers, threw all seven innings and allowed just one run on six hits. He walked just one batter and struck out three on the day. So far this season, Watson has allowed only two runs in 26 innings of work, for an ERA of 0.69, and has a record of 2-0.
Brett Zimmerman and Aaron Harper accounted for Hastings other two hits, in addition to Adams'. Harper's also drove in Quigley, giving the Sodbusters a 1-0 lead in the third inning.
In game two, Hastings fell behind 4-0 after North Platte scored three runs in the fifth inning. The 'Busters answered with a run in the top of the sixth, as Garrett Kennedy scored on a ground ball. But that was all Hastings managed in the 4-1 loss. The Sodbusters were again held to three hits.
Hastings will play one more game in North Platte on Saturday before returning home to Duncan Field to host the Fremont Moo.
Game 1
Hastings (11-7)..........001 000 1 — 2 3 0
North Platte (12-9).....000 010 0 — 1 6 2
W — Jacob Watson. L — Caleb Bunch.
Game 2
Hastings (11-7)..........000 001 0 — 1 3 0
North Platte (12-9).....000 130 x — 4 10 0
W — Will Humphrey. L — JT Cafferty. S — Carlton Perkins.
2B — NP, Connor Flagg, Oskar Stark.