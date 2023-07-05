FREMONT — Hastings put the tying man in scoring position in the ninth inning, but fell short at Fremont, 9-8, in a back and forth affair Wednesday night.
The Sodbusters (7-25) surrendered their 5-2 lead in the seventh inning, then allowed the Moo to take a lead for good in the eighth.
Fremont (21-12) tied the game with Henry Hayman's two-out single, then Andrew Kirchner produced the eventual game-winning hit, a single that scored two.
Both hits came off of Jacob Shaw, who had been close to untouchable in the late innings. The Sodbuster closer was knocked for three runs (two earned) on three hits as he took the loss.
Hastings nearly forced extras after Markos Cabranes scored on a wild pitch and Nick Jones singled with one out. Jones advanced to second, then pinch runner Calvin Johnson took third on an error by the Fremont pitcher.
But the rally — and game — ended there. A groundout turned off Mueller Field's lights on the 'Busters.
For the second straight night, Hastings failed to hold a lead against the Moo. On Tuesday Fremont overcame a seven-run deficit and won on a ninth-inning home run.
The Sodbusters struck first in the game with consecutive two-out singles by Jones and Zach Vetal. Fremont briefly took the lead in the third before Josh Prinner doubled in Rusty Wortman.
A two-run double by Kyle Hiltbrand in the sixth saw Hastings break a 3-3 tie.
Hayman tied the game in the seventh on a double to left and Kirchner singled for the lead.
Hastings rallied in the eighth with a triple by Layne Shiers and sacrifice fly Landon Gaz to regain the lead.
Hastings (7-25)...........200 102 021 — 8 9 1
Fremont (21-12)...........120 000 33x — 9 10 5
W — Kadyn Van Hill. L — Jacob Shaw.
2B — F, B. Sweet, Henry Hayman. H, Kyle Hiltbrand, Markos Cabranes, Josh Prinner.