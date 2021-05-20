Everyone’s world was changed last spring when the COVID-19 pandemic started, and the sports universe was no different.
College basketball’s biggest tournament was canceled, the Major League Baseball season was shortened by more than 100 games, and the NBA season lasted even longer than normal (something we thought was not possible).
The Expedition League experienced its own setbacks from the pandemic, but while some teams in the league were not able to have a season, the Hastings Sodbusters experienced one of their best seasons.
Hastings’ Expedition League squad may not have gotten to play a full season, but the Busters had a little more than a month’s worth of games and gave the Hastings community a little sense of normalcy in a time where it needed a lift.
“Surely there were some amazing hurdles we had to overcome in this crazy world we’re living in today,” said Sodbusters’ owner and Scott Galusha. “I was very happy and very pleased, our staff worked very hard working every day as if we were going to play, knowing that it was iffy all the way. When we finally got the go ahead, which was June 3, we had three weeks to put everything else together and get a baseball team going.
“We were able to accomplish that. There were a lot of limitations and A lot of things that we didn’t expect we would have to work on, so we had our best year ever and that is a testament to our organization and how hard our group worked. We had our best year ever, and that is pretty impressive given the situation we had to deal with.”
Obviously, last season looked a little different than previous seasons; for example, the Sodbusters were limited in their allowed capacity at the start of the season. And one of the most time consuming differences was also one of the most important: the additional cleaning and safety measures.
Galusha said it may have been a lot of extra work, but it was all worth doing in order to give the fans the joy of watching baseball.
“We knew we were going to have some different rules with Covid and everything else, but almost very night it was me spraying the bleachers after every game. That was important, and I wanted to make sure I did it right. Not that my staff couldn’t do it, but if it was going to go wrong I didn’t want to say well I thought this happened,” he said. “It was something different and something that was going to take some time, it added another hour and a half to the day, but it was one of the things we had to do in order to play and provide our community with some baseball and some smiles... that was well worth everything, seeing those people there smiling and enjoying the game.”
The Sodbusters’ staff had its daily routine shaken up, but it got through the season without any major hiccups. After the final game had wrapped up, Galusha said the staff felt like it could accomplish anything. It had just held a successful baseball season during a pandemic in a safe manner.
The team’s owner said Trevor Overmiller and Murphy Glen played huge roles on a daily basis to the Sodbuster’s ability to have a season, but every person on the staff was needed to accomplish the feat.
Galusha said the trap is now thinking that this season will be without challenges, but the reality is they’ll just be different obstacles.
“There are always hurdles we have to overcome,” he said. “But we are very excited for 2021. We are very excited for a full schedule, we are excited that we don’t have any limitations, and we have got some stability now. We know we are going to be there. Now, we just have to continue building and strive to be better at everything we can.”