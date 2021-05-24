Sodbusters start new year off right, take season opener against Moo

Hastings Sodbusters baseball gave its fans a nice, long look at the new team to begin the 2021 season, taking perhaps a bit longer than owner/manager Scott Galusha would have liked to seal the deal in a 10-9 victory Saturday night at Duncan Field.
“It wasn’t supposed to be that hard,” Galusha said of the win, which saw the Sodbusters battle back from deficits in the third and seventh innings before cutting down the tying run at the plate to end the game in dramatic fashion in the ninth inning. “We didn’t play very well, but that’s what’s going to happen. They’re all new kids from all over the place, so mistakes are going to happen.
“But what I really liked was that they competed. They didn’t quit. We were down a couple different times and just kept playing hard and did just enough to get a win. At this point, the win is what we wanted and that’s what we got, so I’m proud of that.”
Hastings natives Laif Hultine and Jake Schroeder worked three innings apiece for the Sodbusters, with Rans Sanders recording the win and Manny Herrera salvaging the save.
Hultine recorded four of the staff’s seven strikeouts on the night during his three innings of work. After giving up a pair of runs in the first inning, the right-hander yielded just one hit over his final two innings.
“We did just enough pitching to get it done,” Galusha said. “Laif threw well for three, Jake did a good job, and Rans got out of a bases-loaded, nobody out situation with one run.
“Manny did just enough. He started out the ninth really good, then kind of lost his rhythm a little bit. But he got us through it and we executed and made a play when we needed it.”
Hastings knocked out six hits and benefitted from four Moo errors to reach double digits in scoring. Four hit batsmen in the sixth inning led to a run, but it was a misplayed pop fly at second base that gave them their final two runs of the game in the eighth inning.
No Sodbuster had more than one hit, but Tyler Monroe, Nick Carlson and Justin McGuigan each scored twice for the winners.
“I’m really happy with our hitting one through nine,” Galusha said. “We competed and we even got some quality outs, too. If we play this hard all the time we’re going to win a lot of ballgames.”
Hastings continues its home stand Monday with a rematch against the Moo. The team will add three players to its roster but will still be short a few players, as will the Moo.
“It’s going to be an innings game,” Galusha said.
Fremont Moo (0-1).....200 000 412 — 9 11 4
Hastings Sodbusters (1-0).....003 001 33x — 10 6 4
W — Rans Sanders. L — Steven Boyd.
3B — F, Drew Mize