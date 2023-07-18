It took 10 innings, but the Hastings Sodbusters pulled out a win Tuesday against the Nebraska Prospects in an Independence League game at Duncan Field.
Pinch runner Adam DeBoer sprinted home safely on a ground ball to give the Hastings crew a 6-5 win.
Extra innings start with a runner on second base. ‘Busters’ coach Joel Schipper put DeBoer on second base to utilize his swiftness.
“We wanted to get some speed out there. It gave us more speed on the bases and it worked out,” Schipper said.
The Sodbusters (11-31) own a home victory streak.
“We’ve got three in a row now. Hopefully we can keep rolling tomorrow,” Schipper said.
The two teams square off again at Duncan Field on Wednesday for a 6:35 p.m. contest.
Last Tuesday, the Sodbusters orchestrated a 15-8 slugfest victory over the Prospects.
In the 10th inning Tuesday, the Prospects laced a pair of singles but couldn’t push any runs across. Then it came Hastings’ turn to bat.
With DeBoer getting a good lead off second base, he reached third base on a grounder, then scored on another grounder.
“I thought Adam DeBoer had a great read coming from second base to third on that chopper there,” Schipper said. “We just competed and grinded one out.”
The Prospects took a 1-0 lead in their first at bats. But they didn’t score again until they scratched across another run in the sixth frame.
Hastings went scoreless until they forged a three-run rally in the fourth inning for a 3-1 lead. Kale Jensen, Nick Jones and Landon Gaz all reached home for Hastings. Layne Shiers led off the inning with a double.
The ‘Busters grabbed a 5-3 lead in the seventh inning, with Taylor Gill scoring on a bases-loaded walk. Then Shiers also scored with bases loaded when Kyle Hiltbrand got hit by a pitch.
The Prospects squeezed out two runs in the top of the ninth to force the game into extra innings.
Hastings squandered a chance to win the game in its half of the ninth. Markos Cabranes and Gaz slapped a single each. But the Prospect pitching and defense left them stranded.
“We had an opportunity. A guy on third and one out. We just couldn’t get it done,” Schipper said about his team’s ninth inning at bats. “It is good to get some wins. We’ve had some close games all year and haven’t got it done. So it is definitely a good feeling to get it done tonight.”
The game produced lots of hitting.
The Prospects cranked out 11 hits. The Sodbusters produced 14 hits. Shiers’ double was the Sodbusters’ only extra-base knock.
Markus Miller started the Sodbusters’ pitching duties. He worked for 5 1/3 innings, struck out five and gave up six hits.
Luke Wenzel relieved Miller and stayed on the hill until the ninth inning. Jacob Shaw finished up for Hastings.
Prospects...............................100 001 102 0 — 5 11 2
‘Busters...................................000 300 200 1 — 6 14 3
W — Jacob Shaw. L — Braden Cannon.
2B — NP, Easton Swofford. H, Layne Shiers.