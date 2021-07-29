With a series sweep of the Fremont Moo up for grabs, Hastings Sodbusters suddenly fell cold on a scathing hot evening, surrendering six runs in a lopsided fifth inning in a 7-5 loss Wednesday night at Duncan Field.
Despite out-hitting the Moo 12 hits to 8, the Sodbusters squandered opportunity after opportunity to cash in runs, stranding nine runners on the night.
Losing pitcher Will Horton kept Fremont in check to the tune of one run and one hit through four innings before a six-run fifth inning turned the tide in the Moo’s favor. Sodbuster Reliever Jaden Jurgensmeir worked four scoreless innings to give Hastings a chance to chip away at the deficit, but they were unable to generate much beyond a ninth-inning RBI double by Trevor Mattson the rest of the way.
Sodbusters head coach Chandler Wagoner was dismayed by his team’s inability to hit in the clutch yet again. Coming off four straight wins, failing to rise to the occasion hearkened back to leaner times when victories remained a clutch hit or two away.
Ommar Jackson, Mattson and J.T. Cafferty had two hits a piece for Hastings, which fell to 18-37 overall on the season. The Moo, meanwhile, improved to 36-17.
“We just didn’t get the big hit,” Wagoner said. “If we avoid that big inning I think we win this game. Will threw well for the first four and then kind of fell apart. There were a couple of infield singles that killed us and we just didn’t get the big hits to come back. If we get those two-out hits with runners on I think we win that game.”
Despite the loss, Wagoner said he believes the team has shown significant improvement overall, particularly on defense. For the fifth straight game, Hastings did not commit an error in the field, something Wagoner acknowledged as an important first step toward playing winning baseball.
“Playing five straight games without an error is huge for us,” he said. “I think that’s what has killed us a lot during the summer is making errors in crucial points of the game. For us to have that under our umbrella has been huge. We’ve really turned a corner defensively, which has kept us in a lot of games that could have gotten away from us.”
FRE (36-17)...100 060 000 — 7 8 2
HAS (18-37).100 030 001 — 5 12 0
W — Levi Kiuchi. L — Will Horton
2B — F, Tyler Push, Luke White, Ryne Hays; H, Trevor Mattson