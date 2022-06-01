Just when it looked like the Hastings Sodbusters would cruise to victory Wednesday, the game got pretty scary in the last inning.
The ‘Busters had jumped all over the Spearfish Sasquatch early and carried an 11-3 lead going into the ninth frame. But Spearfish unloaded for six runs in the ninth before falling 11-9 to Hastings in Independence League baseball action at Duncan Field.
The Sasquatch took advantage of Sodbuster relief pitcher Brayden Mackey, pounding the Hastings native for six runs before the Sodbusters finally ended the attack.
Hastings manager Luke Bay watched his ‘Busters tally four runs apiece in the first and second innings to create an 8-0 bulge. Eight of Hastings’ 16 hits came in the first two frames.
“I loved the fast start,” Bay said. “But I thought we got kind of dead in the middle innings.”
True.
Spearfish held the Sodbusters scoreless in the third, fourth and fifth innings. Hastings could only scrape up two hits during that span. Fortunately, the Sodbuster defense shut out the visitors in the first five innings.
With its big lead heading into the ninth inning, Bay called on Mackey to play the role of closer on the mound. But Spearfish wasn’t ready to fold against Mackey and the rest of the Sodbusters.
The Sasquatch greeted Mackey with a pair of doubles that helped them cut deep into the Hastings lead. He also gave up two singles and walked three.
“I am thinking long term, guys’ careers. That’s why I stuck with Brayden,” Bay said following the win that improved the Sodbusters’ record to 4-1. “It is a skill he’s going to have to learn to get through when he doesn’t have his best stuff. That’s why I kept him in.
“I really wanted to see him throw as much as he could and finish that game. He’s got to learn to overcome when things aren’t going his way. I am glad he got to finish because that will do a lot for his confidence.”
It was at the plate where the Hastings players stood out strong.
The Sodbusters belted four doubles and a triple into the cavernous Duncan Field outfield.
Aaron Harper was among the Sodbuster hitting standouts. He belted a double, a single, and drove in three runs. Teagan Tamiya clouted an RBI double as well as a single.
Dallan Quigley produced well from the lead-off spot in the batting order. He collected a pair of singles, a double, and scored twice. Trevor Mattson also tallied twice to go along with a single and a double. Blake Scott pounded out a triple, a single and scored two times. Tyson Gerdes slapped two singles and scored in the second frame.
“I think this team is going to be able to really hit all summer long,” Bay said. “We would have had a couple of home runs elsewhere. I loved that they played aggressive and played to win.”
As for Sodbuster pitching, starter Treyton Scully dominated from the hill. He put in seven innings of work and picked up the win. The fastballer allowed only three hits and gave up just one run. Scully, from Lincoln, threw with efficiency, hurling only 75 pitches in seven innings.
The Sodbuster defense committed two errors. But it played well enough to set down the side in order three times.
In Hastings’ first-inning scoring attack, the first four batters in the lineup each scored a run. After another four-runs in the second frame, the Sodbusters added a run each in the sixth, seventh and eighth.
Bay said his team has a goal that he would like to see the Sodbusters carry out as the season progresses.
“We are going to be excellent in everything we do. That’s our culture. We are going to be excellent in our preparation on the field and in the community. Everything we do I want us to be excellent,” Bay said.
SPS (1-6).....000 001 026 — 9 10 2
HAS (4-1)..440 001 11x — 11 16 2
W — Treyton Scully. L — Drew Hedke.
2B — S, Ryan Bachman, Johnny McHenry, Carson Green. H, Teagan Tamiya, Trevor Mattson, Aaron Harper, Dallan Quigley.
3B — H, Blake Scott